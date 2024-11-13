Gold price sticks to gains above $2,600 amid some repositioning ahead of US CPI

- Gold price staged a notable recovery from a nearly two-month low touched on Tuesday.
- Elevated US bond yields and a bullish USD might cap gains for the non-yielding XAU/USD.
- Traders now look forward to the crucial US consumer inflation figures for a fresh impetus.
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some buyers during the Asian session on Wednesday and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day losing streak to its lowest level since September 20, around the $2,590-$2,589 region touched the previous day. The uptick lacks any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be attributed to some repositioning activity ahead of the US consumer inflation figures. The crucial data might influence expectations about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-cut path and provide a fresh directional impetus to the non-yielding yellow metal.
Ahead of the key data risk, the US Dollar (USD) enters a bullish consolidation phase following the recent upsurge in its highest level since early May. This, along with fears that US President-elect Donald Trump’s protectionist tariffs will impact the global economy and a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, offers some support to the safe-haven Gold price. The upside for the XAU/USD, however, seems limited amid expectations that Trump's expansionary policies could boost inflation and restrict the Fed from easing its monetary policy aggressively.
Gold price might struggle to capitalize on recovery amid optimism over Trump’s proposed expansionary policies
- The US Dollar climbed to its highest level since early May on Tuesday amid optimism over US President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed expansionary policies and dragged the Gold price below the $2,600 mark for the first time since September.
- Furthermore, the likelihood of Trump's protectionist tariffs being implemented should put upward pressure on inflation and limit the scope for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, which remain supportive of elevated US bond yields.
- Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said Tuesday that inflation might be coming under control, though the path remains uncertain and that the core gauge might give a signal that it risks getting stuck above the central bank's 2% target.
- Separately, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari noted that any upside surprise in inflation in the weeks leading up to the December FOMC monetary policy meeting could encourage the central bank to pause interest rate cuts.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond remains close to a multi-month peak touched after Trump's victory in the US presidential election amid reduced bets for aggressive interest rate cuts by the Fed going forward.
- The USD bulls take a brief pause for a breather and look to the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures, which will play a key role in influencing market expectations about the Fed's rate-cut path and provide a fresh impetus.
- The headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to have risen by 0.2% in October and by 2.6% over the past 12 months, up from 2.4% in the prior month, fueling doubts over how much headroom the Fed has to keep cutting rates.
Gold price needs to find acceptance below the $2,600 mark and 38.2% Fibo. level for bears to retain near-term control
From a technical perspective, the overnight resilience below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the June-October rally and the subsequent move-up warrants caution for bearish traders. That said, oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in negative territory and are still away from being in the oversold zone. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the Gold price is to the downside.
Hence, any subsequent move up could be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the $2,630-2,632 resistance. That said, some follow-through buying could lift the Gold price to the next relevant hurdle near the $2,650-2,655 region, en route to the $2,670 level. This is followed by the $2,700 mark, which if cleared decisively will suggest that the recent corrective fall from the all-time peak has run its course.
On the flip side, bearish traders need to wait for acceptance below the $2,600 mark and the 38.2% Fibo. level before placing fresh bets. The subsequent fall might then drag the Gold price to the $2,540 confluence – comprising the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 50% Fibo. level. This could act as a strong near-term base for the XAU/USD, which if broken will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
