- Gold boosted by April’s unexpected PPI drop fuels Fed rate cut speculation.
- Retail Sales slow sharply to 0.1% as tariffs weigh on consumer spending, hinting at broader economic softness.
- Fed rate cut expectations rise to 53 bps for 2025; DXY dips 0.15% to 100.88, supporting Gold recovery.
Gold prices recovered some ground earlier on Thursday during the North American session after US economic data suggested that factory gate inflation continues decelerating. At the same time, consumer spending was debilitated due to US tariffs. At the time of writing, XAU/USD trades at $3,202, up by 0.82%.
XAU/USD gains 0.82% after weaker inflation and spending data revive easing hopes, lifting Bullion off five-week low
After diving to a five-week low of $3,120, the non-yielding metal found bids that pushed Bullion back above $3,200. Data from the United States (US) showed that the Producer Price Index (PPI) in April fell unexpectedly by 0.5% MoM, missing an estimated 0.2% increase. The core PPI dropped by 0.4%, below forecasts of a 0.3% expansion.
At the same time, Retail Sales for the same period slowed, edging up by 0.1% MoM, after March’s figures were upwardly revised to 1.7%. Economists had expected the numbers to remain unchanged compared to the previous month.
Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending May 10 rose by 229,000, as expected, unchanged from the previous week.
XAU/USD edged up after the data, and so far, bulls have reclaimed the $3,200 figure, as the Greenback, as measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), fell 0.15% to 100.88.
Market participants increased their bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will ease policy by 53 basis points (bps) in 2025, up from the 48.5 expected on Wednesday.
The de-escalation of the US-China trade war impacted the bullion price amid improved risk appetite. Gold fell from around $3,326 to $3,207, resulting in a loss of over $120. However, it has since recovered, as US data reflects a sluggish economy.
Ahead in the week, the US economic docket will feature further Fed speaking and the University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Sentiment.
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
From a technical standpoint, Gold’s bounce could be short-lived if buyers fail to achieve a daily close above $3,200. In that case, they must surpass the May 14 peak of $3,257 to remain hopeful of testing $3,300 and trimming weekly losses. Nevertheless, momentum favors further downside, as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). With that in mind, traders should be warned that the ongoing leg-up could be a correction of an ongoing downtrend.
On the flipside, if XAU/USD closed on a daily basis below $3,200, further downside is seen, with the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $3,155 seen as the next support level, ahead of $3,100.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily gains, recedes below 1.1200
EUR/USD is now facing some correction, retreating to the sub-1.1200 region on the back of a mild bullish attempt in the Greenback, always amid diminishing US and German yields across the curve. Mixed US data releases saw Producer Prices coming in short of estimates in April, extending the loss of momentum in US inflation.
GBP/USD trims gains, back to the sub-1.3300 zone
GBP/USD loses the grip and slips back below the key 1.3300 mark as the Greenback keeps its recovery well and sound following the opening bell in Wall Street on Thursday. Earlier in the day, GDP figures showed the UK economy expanded faster than expected in the January-March period.
Gold hits daily peaks around $3,200
Gold bounced back from earlier multi-week lows on Thursday, reclaiming the $3,200 mark per troy ounce. The rebound is supported by mild US Dollar softness and a cautious tone across financial markets, while investors’ enthusiasm post-US-China trade deal continues to wane.
Bitcoin retreats further as chances of major breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine peace talks weaken
Bitcoin price edges below $102,000 on Thursday after repeated rejections at the $105,000 resistance over the past five days. Neither US President Donald Trump nor Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to attend the Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Turkey.
Why the UK’s first quarter growth surge looks strange
The UK economy roared back to life in the first quarter after stagnating through the second half of last year. Or did it? We're not sure the data is an accurate guide to what's going on beneath the surface.