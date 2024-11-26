Gold price partially reverses previous week's significant gains – Commerzbank

The Gold price lost more than 3% on Monday and fell to $2,620 per troy ounce, Commerzbank’s commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes.
Gold is not completely immune to current developments
“This was triggered by news of a possible agreement on a ceasefire between Israel and the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, which could reduce demand for Gold as a safe haven. Last week, Gold recorded its strongest weekly gain since March 2023 due to the escalation in the Ukraine war, rising by 6% and topping the $2,700 mark for the first time in a fortnight on Friday.”
“In doing so, Gold was also able to defy the appreciation of the US dollar and a further reduction in the Fed's interest rate cut expectations. According to Fed Funds Futures, an interest rate cut of 25 basis points in December is now only a good 50% priced in and an interest rate cut of 25 basis points at one of the two upcoming meetings, i.e. by the end of January, is not even fully priced in.”
“The sharp price decline yesterday showed that Gold is not completely immune to these developments once the support from geopolitical tensions diminishes somewhat."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0500 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD trades marginally higher on the day above 1.0500. The US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength amid a modest improvement seen in risk sentiment, helping EUR/USD hold its ground before the Fed publishes the minutes of the November policy meeting.
GBP/USD extends recovery, trades near 1.2600
GBP/USD extends its daily recovery toward 1.2600 in the European session on Tuesday, following a slump to the 1.2500 area in Asian trading. The pair finds footing as the US Dollar retreats with markets looking past Trump tariff threats, bracing for FOMC Minutes.
Gold stabilizes after sell-off on hope of ceasefire in Lebanon
Gold stabilizes in the $2,630s on Tuesday after sliding almost three percent – a whopping $90 plus – on Monday due to rumors Israel and Hezbollah were on the verge of agreeing on a ceasefire. Whilst good news for Lebanon, this was not good news for Gold as it improved the outlook for geopolitical risk.
Trump shakes up markets again with “day one” tariff threats against CA, MX, CN
Pres-elect Trump reprised the ability from his first term to change the course of markets with a single post – this time from his Truth Social network; Threatening 25% tariffs "on Day One" against Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10% against China.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.