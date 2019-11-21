Gold Price News & Forecast: XAU/USD is flirting with session lows

Commodity Report: Gold Price Forecast - 21 November 2019 [Video]
Gold prices have been holding steady on Thursday above $1470 supported by concerns that U.S. legislation in Hong Kong could increase tensions between the United States and China and delay an interim trade deal. Read more...
The safe-haven precious metal witnessed some follow-through selling on Thursday and extended the previous session's late pullback from the vicinity of the 100-day SMA barrier, or near two-week tops, despite uncertainty over the Phase-One US-China trade deal. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1470.2
|Today Daily Change
|-2.77
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1472.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1482.74
|Daily SMA50
|1491.44
|Daily SMA100
|1481.25
|Daily SMA200
|1396.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1478.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1466.12
|Previous Weekly High
|1474.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|1445.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1519.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|1455.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1473.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1470.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1466.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1459.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1453.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1479.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1485.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1491.93
Gold flirting with session lows, around $1470 region
Gold edged lower through the Asian session on Thursday and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1470 region.
Hong Kong now a feature in trade negotiations?
The US Senate and House have both passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Bill, so now it heads to the desk of US President Trump to either sign or veto it. Sources suggest that the President will sign it into law.