Gold Price News & Forecast: XAU/USD is flirting with session lows

Commodity Report: Gold Price Forecast - 21 November 2019 [Video]

Gold prices have been holding steady on Thursday above $1470 supported by concerns that U.S. legislation in Hong Kong could increase tensions between the United States and China and delay an interim trade deal. Read more...

XAU/USD flirting with session lows, around $1470 region

Gold edged lower through the Asian session on Thursday and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1470 region.

The safe-haven precious metal witnessed some follow-through selling on Thursday and extended the previous session's late pullback from the vicinity of the 100-day SMA barrier, or near two-week tops, despite uncertainty over the Phase-One US-China trade deal. Read more...