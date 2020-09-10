Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD struggle to keep the previous run-up

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD battles 21-day SMA to keep one-week high around $1,950
Gold prices struggle to keep the previous run-up while declining to $1,945.80 during the early Thursday morning in Asia. The yellow metal rose to the highest since September 03 on Wednesday before taking a U-turn from $1,950.90. While market sentiment remains mostly positive, a lack of catalysts and the pre-ECB cautiousness could be considered as reasons for the bullion’s recent pullback.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1946.87
|Today Daily Change
|0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1946.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1948.01
|Daily SMA50
|1912.93
|Daily SMA100
|1819.8
|Daily SMA200
|1697.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1950.9
|Previous Daily Low
|1920.16
|Previous Weekly High
|1992.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1916.42
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1939.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1931.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1927.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1908.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1896.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1958.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1969.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1988.97
XAU/USD: Short-term trend reversal at mid-term key support
The price of the precious metal did on Tuesday retrace back to the mid-term key support we already talked about on the 26th of August. The re-test of the key support was followed a strong bullish reaction and short-term trend reversal.
The short-term trend has clearly reversed with the price action printing a new series of higher highs and higher lows and a bullish impulsive and corrective sequence, indicating that bulls are in control short-term. If bulls can remain in control, a bullish continuation towards $1970 and $2000 is likely. Buyers looking to go long the precious metal can look for weak/corrective pullbacks to get long.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Focus on ECB, but don't expect fireworks
EUR/USD trades above 1.1800 ahead of the ECB rate decision. Implied volatility metrics suggest traders don't expect ECB to fuel big moves. Negative Eurozone inflation has fuelled dovish ECB expectations.
GBP/USD: Steady below 1.3000 ahead of Brexit talks
GBP/USD extends recovery from an intraday low of 1.2976 ahead of Thursday’s London open. The cable bounced off the lowest since late-July. However, a cautious market mood ahead of key Brexit talks and ECB monetary policy meeting probes the buyers.
Gold consolidates in a range, below $1950 level
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below the $1950 region through the early European session.
Forex Today: Brexit in deep crisis, vaccine hopes resurface, all eyes on the ECB
Markets are calm after a "turnaround Wednesday" which saw a rebound partially triggered by reports about optimism from the ECB, which is the main event of the day. Brexit talks are in crisis following controversial British legislation and coronavirus vaccine hopes remain robust.
WTI returns to the red below $38 ahead of EIA data
WTI’s (futures on Nymex) recovery momentum from three-month lows faltered once again above the $38 mark, as the sellers returned in the European session this Thursday.