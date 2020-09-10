Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD struggle to keep the previous run-up

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD battles 21-day SMA to keep one-week high around $1,950

Gold prices struggle to keep the previous run-up while declining to $1,945.80 during the early Thursday morning in Asia. The yellow metal rose to the highest since September 03 on Wednesday before taking a U-turn from $1,950.90. While market sentiment remains mostly positive, a lack of catalysts and the pre-ECB cautiousness could be considered as reasons for the bullion’s recent pullback.

Today last price 1946.87
Today Daily Change 0.34
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1946.53
 
Daily SMA20 1948.01
Daily SMA50 1912.93
Daily SMA100 1819.8
Daily SMA200 1697.87
 
Previous Daily High 1950.9
Previous Daily Low 1920.16
Previous Weekly High 1992.42
Previous Weekly Low 1916.42
Previous Monthly High 2075.32
Previous Monthly Low 1863.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1939.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1931.9
Daily Pivot Point S1 1927.49
Daily Pivot Point S2 1908.46
Daily Pivot Point S3 1896.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 1958.23
Daily Pivot Point R2 1969.94
Daily Pivot Point R3 1988.97

 

XAU/USD: Short-term trend reversal at mid-term key support

The price of the precious metal did on Tuesday retrace back to the mid-term key support we already talked about on the 26th of August. The re-test of the key support was followed a strong bullish reaction and short-term trend reversal.

The short-term trend has clearly reversed with the price action printing a new series of higher highs and higher lows and a bullish impulsive and corrective sequence, indicating that bulls are in control short-term. If bulls can remain in control, a bullish continuation towards $1970 and $2000 is likely. Buyers looking to go long the precious metal can look for weak/corrective pullbacks to get long.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

