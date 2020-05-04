Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD seesaw around $1,700 amid challenges to US-China trade deal

Gold prices seesaw around $1,700 amid challenges to US-China trade deal

Gold prices fail to extend the uptick beyond $1,700 while taking rounds $1,698, down 0.10% on a day, amid the early Monday’s trading. It should be noted that the bullion slipped to $1,692.30 during the early-Asian session amid broad risk-off sentiment.

While good news from Gilead seems to eased the coronavirus (COVID-19) fears at the start of the week, the Trump administration’s criticism of China’s mishandling of the virus outbreak weighed on the risk-tone.

Read more ...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1700.21 Today Daily Change 0.00 Today Daily Change % 0.00 Today daily open 1700.21 Trends Daily SMA20 1694.54 Daily SMA50 1638.3 Daily SMA100 1592.94 Daily SMA200 1541.06 Levels Previous Daily High 1705.82 Previous Daily Low 1670.72 Previous Weekly High 1728.71 Previous Weekly Low 1670.72 Previous Monthly High 1747.82 Previous Monthly Low 1568.46 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1692.41 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1684.13 Daily Pivot Point S1 1678.68 Daily Pivot Point S2 1657.15 Daily Pivot Point S3 1643.58 Daily Pivot Point R1 1713.78 Daily Pivot Point R2 1727.35 Daily Pivot Point R3 1748.88

Markets Outlook: All eyes on US Non-Farm Payrolls

Month-end dynamics were at work again in the gold market as miners took the opportunity to hedge forward production at elevated cross-currency level (ZAR/GOLD). And there was more chatter that the Bank of England may cede to Venezuela’s request to release 1 million ounces of gold for immediate sale. But with volumes in London averaging around 20-25 million ounces per day, that would likely have only a temporary negative effect.

Read more ...