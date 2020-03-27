Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD risk reversals flip for calls

Gold risk reversals flip for calls

Gold calls are claiming higher implied volatility premium than puts for the third straight day, indicating investors are adding bets to position for strength in the yellow metal.

One-month risk reversals (XAU1MRR), the cost of swapping equally out-of-the-money puts and calls, flipped in favor of calls on Tuesday, as the metal rose more than 4 percent, extending Monday's 3.7% price gain.

Investors turn offensive amid stimulus rally, Gold hangs onto majority of this week’s gains

Gold is paring some of yesterday’s gains but that shouldn’t last long. Gold should see strong support in the short-term come from the aggressive efforts by the Fed and friends. Central banks worldwide will likely intensify stimulus as financial markets brace for a few months of terrible economic data. Yesterday, Singapore’s GDP reading and the US jobless claims reading came much worst than expectations and traders should get used to that trend.

