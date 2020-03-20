Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD Rebounds A sell Everything Mode Pauses

Gold New York Price: consolidates below $1500/oz and 200-DMA

Last week, XAU/USD recorded its worst weekly decline since 1983, erasing the early 2020 bull-run while now challenging the 200 DMA (daily simple moving average) on the daily chart. XAU/USD keeps consolidating losses below $1500 per troy ounce. Read more...

Gold Rebounds A sell Everything Mode Pauses

Gold is on the rebound on Friday, paring some of the losses from the previous 2 session. The precious metal is down over 10% across the past fortnight.

Rather than bounding higher on safe haven flows, gold has been under pressure across the past 2 weeks. Intensifying coronavirus fears resulted in investors liquefying their gold positions to either. Read more...