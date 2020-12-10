Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD prices bottoming on the monthly chart

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates biggest losses in two weeks with eyes on $1,850

Gold prices nurse recent losses while picking up bids near $1,840 during the early Thursday morning in Asia. The yellow metal not only snapped the two-day winning streak while reversing from the two weeks high but also posted the heaviest declines in 13 days the previous day. The shift in the risks and news concerning the outflow of the gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) did the most harm to the bullion. Additionally, the market’s cautious mood ahead of the important announcement relating to Brexit, US stimulus and the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine also weighed the quote.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1836.13 Today Daily Change -2.03 Today Daily Change % -0.11 Today daily open 1838.16 Trends Daily SMA20 1843.06 Daily SMA50 1877.54 Daily SMA100 1911.4 Daily SMA200 1807.52 Levels Previous Daily High 1871.76 Previous Daily Low 1825.5 Previous Weekly High 1848.3 Previous Weekly Low 1764.6 Previous Monthly High 1965.58 Previous Monthly Low 1764.6 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1843.17 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1854.09 Daily Pivot Point S1 1818.52 Daily Pivot Point S2 1798.88 Daily Pivot Point S3 1772.26 Daily Pivot Point R1 1864.78 Daily Pivot Point R2 1891.4 Daily Pivot Point R3 1911.04

Gold Price Analysis: Bears in control, but hedge funds are piling back in

Gold prices bottoming on the monthly chart, raising prospects of fresh cycle rally. Daily price action is playing out towards the nose of the W-formation. Hedge funds have increased their net long positioning.

In the weekly chart, we can see that there was a liquidity hunt before the price resumed the expected direction.



