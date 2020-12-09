Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates biggest losses in two weeks with eyes on $1,850

- Gold bounces off $1,825 to pare the biggest losses since November 23.
- Risks dwindle as traders turn cautious ahead of the key risk decisions.
- UK PM Johnson’s visit to Brussels, US FDA’s vaccine approval and stimulus passage keep traders worried.
- Gold ETFs marked the first outflows of the year in November.
Gold prices nurse recent losses while picking up bids near $1,840 during the early Thursday morning in Asia. The yellow metal not only snapped the two-day winning streak while reversing from the two weeks high but also posted the heaviest declines in 13 days the previous day. The shift in the risks and news concerning the outflow of the gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) did the most harm to the bullion. Additionally, the market’s cautious mood ahead of the important announcement relating to Brexit, US stimulus and the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine also weighed the quote.
Bears cheer aftershocks of bad November…
Having witnessed the biggest monthly losses in four years during November, gold traders also took out from the ETF holdings, by 107 tonnes, during the stated period. This marks the first negative print of the ETF statement in the year and offered an additional reason for the bullion sellers, other than the earlier advances of equities, to move away from the commodities.
Even if the equities bear the burden of uncertainty over US stimulus and Brexit during the US session on Wednesday, gold sellers kept the reins as the US dollar rose for the fourth consecutive day amid a cautious mood. The risk aversion, or consolidation, could also be traced to the increasing COVID-19 cases from the US and wait for the vaccine. Furthermore, the US-China tussle and move in the up-move US real yields also dragged the precious metal the previous day.
Amid these plays, Wall Street benchmarks couldn’t please the bulls, with Nasdaq witnessing the worst day in a month after refreshing the record top, whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields rose around 2.5 basis points (bps) by the end of Wednesday’s North American session.
Looking forward, market players are eagerly waiting for the comments from Brussels as well as any updates on the US stimulus, even if the stopgap funding is passed, for fresh impulse. Also in the pipeline is the ECB decision and the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of Pfizer’s vaccine. While most of the stated decisions are likely to come in positive, any surprises won’t be taken lightly and may offer further room to gold sellers.
Technical analysis
Failures to cross 50-day SMA, currently around $1,876, pull gold prices backward to highs marked in early July and late November near $1,818/17.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1839.64
|Today Daily Change
|-31.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.66%
|Today daily open
|1870.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1844.35
|Daily SMA50
|1878.49
|Daily SMA100
|1911.74
|Daily SMA200
|1806.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1875.34
|Previous Daily Low
|1860.32
|Previous Weekly High
|1848.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1764.6
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1869.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1866.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1862.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1853.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1847.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1877.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1883.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1892.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises in response to fresh ECB stimulus
EUR/USD is rising well above 1.21, responding to fresh stimulus from the ECB and no materially new language on exchange rate concerns. US jobless claims missed estimates while the FDA's vaccine approval, Brexit and US stimulus talks are eyed.
GBP/USD consolidates close to 1.3300 as Brexit deal hopes hang by a thread
GBP/USD has mostly traded sideways in recent trade around the 1.3300 level, having recovered from worst levels just below 1.3250 hit shortly before the start of the US trading session.
XAU/USD eyes test of $1850 following firmer than expected US inflation
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been on the front foot in recent trade, with a boost coming at 13:30GMT in the form of slightly softer than expected US Consumer Price Inflation numbers.
The crypto market reluctantly retreats from highs
A corrective sentiment continues to prevail in the crypto market. Yesterday afternoon, Bitcoin briefly dipped to almost $17,500 and is trading at $18,400 at the beginning of the day on Thursday.
WTI climbs to fresh 7-month highs above $47
After spending the first half of the week fluctuating above $45, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gathered bullish momentum on Thursday and advanced to its highest level since early March at $47.71.