Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD on a bearish footing as markets wind in the panic

Gold Price Analysis: Bounces from $1,670, but bias remains bearish
Gold is currently trading near $1,678 per ounce, having printed a session low of $1,670 an hour ago. The bias remains bearish despite the price bounce, as the hourly chart bearish channel is intact. Additionally, the daily chart is reporting a bearish doji reversal pattern, which comprises a doji candle near or at market tops, a sign of bull fatigue, and a bearish follow through in the form of a red candle on the following day.
The yellow metal created a doji candle on Thursday and fell by over 2% on Friday to confirm a bearish doji reversal. All in all, the path of least resistance appears to be on downside and prices could fall to $1,650 in the short-term. That said, the long-term bias remains constructive with the metal likely to pick up a bid on potential coronavirus-led risk aversion.
Gold on a bearish footing as markets wind in the panic
Gold is starting out the week on the same bearish footing as it left off last week and trading below a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and into a high volume node. On a fundamental basis, the Federal Reserve's massive QE program and uncertainty pertaining to COVID-19, gold will likely be at attractive levels on dips.
What You Need to Know For Markets Opening: There will be a keener focus on macroeconomics now
At the time of writing, gold is trading at $1,676.90 having travelled between $1,690.20 and $1,675.10 the low after a 3% fall last week. Risk sentiment was on the up following US President Donald Trump and reports suggesting a potential coronavirus treatment and that the US businesses will get back to work soon. with plans to ease lockdown measures.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1677.68
|Today Daily Change
|-5.94
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|1683.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1638.62
|Daily SMA50
|1613.85
|Daily SMA100
|1569.03
|Daily SMA200
|1526.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1718.99
|Previous Daily Low
|1679.7
|Previous Weekly High
|1747.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|1679.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1703.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1451.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1694.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1703.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1669.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1654.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1629.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1708.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1733.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1747.8
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.0850 amid coronabonds clash
EUR/USD has kicked off the week with moderate losses as European leaders remain divided over coronabonds, mutualizing the debt. Coronavirus figures are on the decline worldwide and US politicians are nearing another aid package.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2450 amid UK coronavirus issues
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2450, down. Criticism about the UK's coronavirus handling, PM Johnson's cautious approach to lifting the lockdown, and Brexit talks are all weighing on the pound.
Forex Today: Oil crashes, dollar mixed, as countries seek exit from coronavirus confinements
Oil prices have crashed with WTI dipping below $15 at one point. The black gold continues suffering from lack of demand as economies remain in an induced coma amid the coronavirus crisis.
WTI bounces off multi-year low, still below $18.00
While the early-day risk-off and broad US dollar strength seem to have paved the way for the black gold’s drop, the recent rate cut from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is likely behind the energy benchmark’s pullback moves.
Gold: US dollar strength takes a toll on the recovery moves below $1,700
Gold prices fail to cheer risk-off amid broad US dollar strength. Risks remain heavy US death toll climbs, talks of economic re-start turn softer. US President Trump signaled another aid package but fails to extend Friday’s risk-on.