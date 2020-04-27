Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD mildly heavy above $1,700 amid less active markets in Asia

Gold: Mildly heavy above $1,700 amid less active markets in Asia

Gold prices register 0.30% loss on a day while taking rounds to $1,723 as the markets in Tokyo open for trading on Monday. The bullion prices remain under pressure off-lat amid a lack of major catalysts.

The US coronavirus task force briefings have been canceled for Saturday and Sunday whereas the economic calendar in Asia also remains quiet. Recently, US President Donald Trump witnessed criticism for his suggestion to use disinfectant injections as a trial for the virus treatment. Even so, the Republican leader’s idea of opening up the economy sooner than later guards the risks.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1722.82 Today Daily Change -5.82 Today Daily Change % -0.34 Today daily open 1728.64 Trends Daily SMA20 1669.97 Daily SMA50 1627.82 Daily SMA100 1581.03 Daily SMA200 1533.99 Levels Previous Daily High 1736.52 Previous Daily Low 1710.68 Previous Weekly High 1739 Previous Weekly Low 1661.18 Previous Monthly High 1703.27 Previous Monthly Low 1451.3 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1720.55 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1726.65 Daily Pivot Point S1 1714.04 Daily Pivot Point S2 1699.44 Daily Pivot Point S3 1688.2 Daily Pivot Point R1 1739.88 Daily Pivot Point R2 1751.12 Daily Pivot Point R3 1765.72

