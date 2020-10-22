Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD looking for an excuse to go higher

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fails to scale 50-day SMA even as US inflation expectations rise

Gold, a proven store of value, struggles to gather upside traction despite the uptick in the US inflation expectations. The yellow metal is trading at $1,918 per ounce at press time, having faced rejection above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $1,923 early Thursday. Similarly, the bulls failed to keep gains above the key SMA on Wednesday.

The US 5-year, 5-year forward inflation swap rose to 2.20% on Wednesday, the highest level since the second quarter of 2019. While inflation expectations are hovering well above the Federal Reserve's 2% target, the central bank is unlikely to raise rates anytime soon.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1913.48 Today Daily Change -11.02 Today Daily Change % -0.57 Today daily open 1924.5 Trends Daily SMA20 1898.06 Daily SMA50 1924.95 Daily SMA100 1877.32 Daily SMA200 1758.41 Levels Previous Daily High 1931.54 Previous Daily Low 1906.22 Previous Weekly High 1933.3 Previous Weekly Low 1882.46 Previous Monthly High 1992.42 Previous Monthly Low 1848.82 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1921.87 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1915.89 Daily Pivot Point S1 1909.97 Daily Pivot Point S2 1895.43 Daily Pivot Point S3 1884.65 Daily Pivot Point R1 1935.29 Daily Pivot Point R2 1946.07 Daily Pivot Point R3 1960.61

Gold is looking for an excuse to go higher

And that excuse is the devaluation of the dollar. Gold is not immune to fundamental events. However, recently has been sideways for the most part of two months.

A theme revolving around Biden’s win is the dollar’s devaluation, with many banks calling a drop in the dollar if Biden is elected. Given the historical precedent of Gold rallying on dollar weakness, a Biden win may push the yellow metal higher. Furthermore, a sell-off in the equity markets on a Biden win may give Gold’s tailwinds as investors and traders switch to risk-off.

