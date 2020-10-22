Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD looking for an excuse to go higher

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fails to scale 50-day SMA even as US inflation expectations rise
Gold, a proven store of value, struggles to gather upside traction despite the uptick in the US inflation expectations. The yellow metal is trading at $1,918 per ounce at press time, having faced rejection above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $1,923 early Thursday. Similarly, the bulls failed to keep gains above the key SMA on Wednesday.
The US 5-year, 5-year forward inflation swap rose to 2.20% on Wednesday, the highest level since the second quarter of 2019. While inflation expectations are hovering well above the Federal Reserve's 2% target, the central bank is unlikely to raise rates anytime soon.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1913.48
|Today Daily Change
|-11.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.57
|Today daily open
|1924.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1898.06
|Daily SMA50
|1924.95
|Daily SMA100
|1877.32
|Daily SMA200
|1758.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1931.54
|Previous Daily Low
|1906.22
|Previous Weekly High
|1933.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1882.46
|Previous Monthly High
|1992.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1848.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1921.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1915.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1909.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1895.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1884.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1935.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1946.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1960.61
Gold is looking for an excuse to go higher
And that excuse is the devaluation of the dollar. Gold is not immune to fundamental events. However, recently has been sideways for the most part of two months.
A theme revolving around Biden’s win is the dollar’s devaluation, with many banks calling a drop in the dollar if Biden is elected. Given the historical precedent of Gold rallying on dollar weakness, a Biden win may push the yellow metal higher. Furthermore, a sell-off in the equity markets on a Biden win may give Gold’s tailwinds as investors and traders switch to risk-off.
