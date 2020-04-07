Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD holds above a key level

Gold Price Analysis: Investors could be getting complacent and gold is great barometer

Today, equities markets have continued to rally as the acceleration in new cases and deaths slowed again in Italy and Spain. Italian COVID-19 cases rose to 135,586 vs the previous of 132,547 and the death toll rose by 604 to 17,127. This makes a decent difference in percentage terms.

Read more...

10 Million Americans applied for Unemployment benefits. Will gold save the day?

In the previous edition of the Fundamental Gold Report, we focused more on the grim US epidemiological situation. Now, let’s analyze the no less gloomy economic crisis! I bet that you have already seen the latest weekly initial claims for unemployment benefits. If not, let’s take a look at the chart below.

Read more...