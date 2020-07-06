Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD continues drawing strength from negative US real yields

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD buyers can ignore soft weekly open below $1,775

Gold prices bounce off the intraday low of $1,772.67 to currently around $1,774.22 during the early Monday morning in Asia. The bullion offered a gap-down weekly open of $1,774.45 after closing near $1,776 on Friday. Even so, the precious metal stays near to the multi-year high of $1,789.28 flashed earlier in the month.

Be it the surge in the US coronavirus (COVID-19) cases or the global policymakers’ rush to keep their economies afloat, the pandemic has hit the macro finances so hard that rush to risk-safety increased off-late. Also adding to the market’s risk aversion could be the geopolitical tension between the US and China, as well as Beijing’s tussle with India and some of the developed economies.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1773.8 Today Daily Change -2.39 Today Daily Change % -0.13 Today daily open 1776.19 Trends Daily SMA20 1747.5 Daily SMA50 1728.5 Daily SMA100 1678.16 Daily SMA200 1593.25 Levels Previous Daily High 1777.21 Previous Daily Low 1772.76 Previous Weekly High 1789.28 Previous Weekly Low 1757.7 Previous Monthly High 1785.91 Previous Monthly Low 1670.76 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1775.51 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1774.46 Daily Pivot Point S1 1773.56 Daily Pivot Point S2 1770.94 Daily Pivot Point S3 1769.11 Daily Pivot Point R1 1778.01 Daily Pivot Point R2 1779.84 Daily Pivot Point R3 1782.46

Gold to continue drawing strength from negative US real yields

Gold, a zero-yielding safe-haven metal, has gained 17% so far this year. The negative real or inflation-adjusted US Treasury yields seem to have power gains in the yellow metal and could continue to support the uptrend in the near term, according to Holger Zschapitz, senior editor at the economic and financial desk of the German daily Die Welt.

As seen above, gold has rallied from $1,450 to $1,789 over the past three months, while the US 10-year real rates have declined from 0.60% to -0.73%. Negative real yields essentially represent inflation or a decline in purchasing power and gold is a hedge against inflation.



