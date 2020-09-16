Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD consolidate pullback from two-week high

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD wobbles above $1,950 as pre-Fed caution sneaks in

Gold keeps Tuesday’s pullback from the early-September high while taking rounds to $1,954/55 during the initial hours of Wednesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal earlier cheered the improved market sentiment but stepped back on the US dollar strength. Also weighing on the bullion could be the cautious mood of traders ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1956.27 Today Daily Change 2.04 Today Daily Change % 0.10 Today daily open 1954.23 Trends Daily SMA20 1943.52 Daily SMA50 1926.25 Daily SMA100 1828.95 Daily SMA200 1707.49 Levels Previous Daily High 1972.23 Previous Daily Low 1948.48 Previous Weekly High 1966.54 Previous Weekly Low 1906.62 Previous Monthly High 2075.32 Previous Monthly Low 1863.24 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1957.55 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1963.16 Daily Pivot Point S1 1944.4 Daily Pivot Point S2 1934.56 Daily Pivot Point S3 1920.65 Daily Pivot Point R1 1968.15 Daily Pivot Point R2 1982.06 Daily Pivot Point R3 1991.9

Will The FOMC Drive Gold Prices Higher or Lower? [Video]

The biggest market-moving event, that traders will be closely monitoring this week – is the outcome of the U.S Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, which is due to end on Wednesday, 16 September.

Last month, the Fed announced that the central bank’s inflation target could exceed 2%, which would drive inflation slightly higher, whilst keeping interest rates lower for longer. There is a huge focus on this event, as it’s the Fed’s last meeting prior to the U.S Presidential Election.

