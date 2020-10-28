Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD attempts bids amid coronavirus woes-led risk-aversion

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces-back towards $1910 amid growing coronavirus woes

Gold (XAU/USD) has bounced-off daily lows near $1902, as the bulls fight back control amid a sell-off in the US Treasury yields, triggered by the coronavirus concerns-induced risk-aversion.

The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields drop further below the key 0.80% level, now trading at 0.768%, down 1.40% on a daily basis. The pessimism surrounding the American fiscal stimulus, election uncertainty and dwindling economic recovery weigh negative on the higher-yielding US rates and benefit the non-yielding gold.

Read more ...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3034 Today Daily Change -0.0011 Today Daily Change % -0.08 Today daily open 1.3045 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2979 Daily SMA50 1.3009 Daily SMA100 1.2866 Daily SMA200 1.271 Levels Previous Daily High 1.308 Previous Daily Low 1.3001 Previous Weekly High 1.3177 Previous Weekly Low 1.2895 Previous Monthly High 1.3482 Previous Monthly Low 1.2676 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.305 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3031 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3004 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2963 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2926 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3083 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3121 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3162

Asia Market: The abyss awaits as lockdowns loom

The weaker USD and lower yields initially boosted gold overnight. Still, momentum has fallen prey to the possibility of EU nations’ lockdowns, triggered by a marked departure from the Euro. And with gold investors not banking on pre-election stimulus – and that may even get delayed if the US elections results are contested – EURUSD levels might be a crucial bellwether for gold.

While the return of curfew type containment measures in the Eurozone has not notably unnerved the EUR bulls so far, the imposition of national lockdowns could see the Euro topple and provide the magnetic attraction to drag gold lower.

Read more ...