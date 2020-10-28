Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD attempts bids amid coronavirus woes-led risk-aversion

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces-back towards $1910 amid growing coronavirus woes

Gold (XAU/USD) has bounced-off daily lows near $1902, as the bulls fight back control amid a sell-off in the US Treasury yields, triggered by the coronavirus concerns-induced risk-aversion.

The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields drop further below the key 0.80% level, now trading at 0.768%, down 1.40% on a daily basis. The pessimism surrounding the American fiscal stimulus, election uncertainty and dwindling economic recovery weigh negative on the higher-yielding US rates and benefit the non-yielding gold.

Read more ...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3034
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.3045
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2979
Daily SMA50 1.3009
Daily SMA100 1.2866
Daily SMA200 1.271
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.308
Previous Daily Low 1.3001
Previous Weekly High 1.3177
Previous Weekly Low 1.2895
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.305
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3031
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3004
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2963
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2926
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3083
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3121
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3162

 

Asia Market: The abyss awaits as lockdowns loom

The weaker USD and lower yields initially boosted gold overnight. Still, momentum has fallen prey to the possibility of EU nations’ lockdowns, triggered by a marked departure from the Euro.  And with gold investors not banking on pre-election stimulus – and that may even get delayed if the US elections results are contested – EURUSD levels might be a crucial bellwether for gold.

While the return of curfew type containment measures in the Eurozone has not notably unnerved the EUR bulls so far, the imposition of national lockdowns could see the Euro topple and provide the magnetic attraction to drag gold lower.

Read more ...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1750 amid covid concerns

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1750 amid covid concerns

EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.1750, a new weekly low, as concerns of strict covid-related lockdowns are gripping the old continent. Uncertainty about the elections is also weighing on markets.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls below 1.30 amid fears of a UK lockdown, Brexit impasse

GBP/USD falls below 1.30 amid fears of a UK lockdown, Brexit impasse

GBP/USD has dropped below 1.30 as the British government mulls a new lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The pound is also pressured by the Brexit impasse.

GBP/USD News

Gold plunges to three-week lows, around $1877-76 region

Gold plunges to three-week lows, around $1877-76 region

Gold witnessed some heavy selling on Thursday amid a strong pickup in the USD demand. Weakness below the $1890 horizontal support further aggravated the bearish pressure.

Gold News

Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected

Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected

In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its October policy meeting.

Read more

WTI bounces off lows near $37.00/bbl post-EIA

WTI bounces off lows near $37.00/bbl post-EIA

Prices of the WTI remain on the defensive albeit off lows. Demand concerns dragged prices to 3-week lows near $37.00. EIA reported an unexpected 4.3 mb build during last week.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures