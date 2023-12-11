Share:

Gold price remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Monday.

Reduced bets for a March Fed rate cut move and a modest USD uptick weigh on the metal.

Geopolitical risks could help limit further losses ahead of this week’s key data/event risks.

Gold price (XAU/USD) witnessed a dramatic turnaround from an all-time peak touched last week and dropped to a two-week low on Friday following the release of stronger-than-expected employment details from the United States (US). The precious metal remains depressed below the $2,000 psychological mark through the early European session on Monday, albeit lacks follow-through as traders await more clarity over the Fed's policy outlook. The closely-watched US jobs report pointed to a still resilient US labour market and forced investors to trim their bets for an early policy easing by the US central bank.

The markets, however, are still pricing in a greater chance of a 25 basis point (bps) Fed rate cut in March 2024. Hence, the focus will remain glued to the outcome of the highly-anticipated two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. The so-called "dot plot" will be scrutinized for cues about future policy action, which, in turn, will influence the US Dollar (USD) price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the non-yielding Gold price. Heading into the key central bank event risk, investors will confront the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures on Tuesday.

This week's rather busy economic calendar also highlights the Swiss National Bank (SNB), the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) policy meetings on Thursday. Apart from this, the release of flash PMI prints from the Eurozone, the UK and the US will offer fresh insight into the health of the global economy and further influence the safe-haven Gold price. In the meantime, a modest USD strength drags the commodity lower for the second successive day, though geopolitical tensions and worries about a global economic downturn could help limit any further losses.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price drifts lower for the second straight day as early Fed rate cut bets recede

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield rebounded from a three-month low after the upbeat US jobs data and lifted the US Dollar, which undermined the Gold price on Friday.

The US NFP report showed that the economy added 199K new jobs in November, surpassing estimates for a reading of 180K and 150K rise in the previous month.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the Unemployment Rate dipped to 3.7% from 3.9% in October, despite a rise in the Labor Force Participation Rate.

The data pointed to the underlying labour market strength and made traders bet that it could take the Federal Reserve until May 2024 to deliver the first interest rate cut.

The US troops were targeted with rockets and drones at least five more times on Friday by Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria over its support to Israel amid a war in Gaza.

The US embassy in Iraq's capital Baghdad was shelled on Friday after being attacked by 14 rockets earlier, increasing fears of a broadening conflict in the Middle East.

Traders now look to this week's US consumer inflation figures and the Fed's interest rate projections for next year before placing aggressive directional bets.

A rather busy week also features the Swiss National Bank (SNB), the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy meetings on Thursday.

Technical Analysis: Gold price bears have the upper hand below $2,000, could aim to test 50-day SMA support

From a technical perspective, Friday's breakdown below the $2,012-2,010 area, representing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the November-December rally, could be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have been losing positive traction, which, in turn, supports prospects for deeper losses. Hence, a subsequent slide towards testing the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged around the $1,965-1,963 zone, looks like a distinct possibility. This is followed by the very important 200-day SMA, near the $1,951-1,950 region, which if broken decisively will set the stage for an extension of the recent sharp pullback from an all-time high touched last Monday.

On the flip side, the $2,010-2,012 support breakpoint now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the $2,030 level and the $2,040 supply zone. Against the backdrop of the occurrence of a golden cross, with the 50-day rising above the 200-day SMA, some follow-through buying will shift the near-term bias in favor of bullish traders. The Gold price might then climb to the next relevant resistance near the $2,071-2,072 region before aiming to reclaim the $2,100 round figure.

US Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.03% 0.11% 0.12% 0.35% 0.40% 0.23% 0.04% EUR -0.02% 0.09% 0.11% 0.35% 0.39% 0.21% 0.01% GBP -0.10% -0.09% 0.02% 0.26% 0.30% 0.12% -0.08% CAD -0.12% -0.11% -0.03% 0.23% 0.29% 0.10% -0.10% AUD -0.36% -0.35% -0.27% -0.24% 0.05% -0.13% -0.34% JPY -0.41% -0.38% -0.39% -0.29% -0.06% -0.18% -0.37% NZD -0.23% -0.20% -0.11% -0.10% 0.13% 0.17% -0.19% CHF -0.02% -0.01% 0.07% 0.10% 0.34% 0.39% 0.20% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).