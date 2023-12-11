- Gold price remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Monday.
- Reduced bets for a March Fed rate cut move and a modest USD uptick weigh on the metal.
- Geopolitical risks could help limit further losses ahead of this week’s key data/event risks.
Gold price (XAU/USD) witnessed a dramatic turnaround from an all-time peak touched last week and dropped to a two-week low on Friday following the release of stronger-than-expected employment details from the United States (US). The precious metal remains depressed below the $2,000 psychological mark through the early European session on Monday, albeit lacks follow-through as traders await more clarity over the Fed's policy outlook. The closely-watched US jobs report pointed to a still resilient US labour market and forced investors to trim their bets for an early policy easing by the US central bank.
The markets, however, are still pricing in a greater chance of a 25 basis point (bps) Fed rate cut in March 2024. Hence, the focus will remain glued to the outcome of the highly-anticipated two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. The so-called "dot plot" will be scrutinized for cues about future policy action, which, in turn, will influence the US Dollar (USD) price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the non-yielding Gold price. Heading into the key central bank event risk, investors will confront the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures on Tuesday.
This week's rather busy economic calendar also highlights the Swiss National Bank (SNB), the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) policy meetings on Thursday. Apart from this, the release of flash PMI prints from the Eurozone, the UK and the US will offer fresh insight into the health of the global economy and further influence the safe-haven Gold price. In the meantime, a modest USD strength drags the commodity lower for the second successive day, though geopolitical tensions and worries about a global economic downturn could help limit any further losses.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price drifts lower for the second straight day as early Fed rate cut bets recede
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield rebounded from a three-month low after the upbeat US jobs data and lifted the US Dollar, which undermined the Gold price on Friday.
- The US NFP report showed that the economy added 199K new jobs in November, surpassing estimates for a reading of 180K and 150K rise in the previous month.
- The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the Unemployment Rate dipped to 3.7% from 3.9% in October, despite a rise in the Labor Force Participation Rate.
- The data pointed to the underlying labour market strength and made traders bet that it could take the Federal Reserve until May 2024 to deliver the first interest rate cut.
- The US troops were targeted with rockets and drones at least five more times on Friday by Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria over its support to Israel amid a war in Gaza.
- The US embassy in Iraq's capital Baghdad was shelled on Friday after being attacked by 14 rockets earlier, increasing fears of a broadening conflict in the Middle East.
- Traders now look to this week's US consumer inflation figures and the Fed's interest rate projections for next year before placing aggressive directional bets.
- A rather busy week also features the Swiss National Bank (SNB), the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy meetings on Thursday.
Technical Analysis: Gold price bears have the upper hand below $2,000, could aim to test 50-day SMA support
From a technical perspective, Friday's breakdown below the $2,012-2,010 area, representing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the November-December rally, could be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have been losing positive traction, which, in turn, supports prospects for deeper losses. Hence, a subsequent slide towards testing the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged around the $1,965-1,963 zone, looks like a distinct possibility. This is followed by the very important 200-day SMA, near the $1,951-1,950 region, which if broken decisively will set the stage for an extension of the recent sharp pullback from an all-time high touched last Monday.
On the flip side, the $2,010-2,012 support breakpoint now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the $2,030 level and the $2,040 supply zone. Against the backdrop of the occurrence of a golden cross, with the 50-day rising above the 200-day SMA, some follow-through buying will shift the near-term bias in favor of bullish traders. The Gold price might then climb to the next relevant resistance near the $2,071-2,072 region before aiming to reclaim the $2,100 round figure.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.03%
|0.11%
|0.12%
|0.35%
|0.40%
|0.23%
|0.04%
|EUR
|-0.02%
|0.09%
|0.11%
|0.35%
|0.39%
|0.21%
|0.01%
|GBP
|-0.10%
|-0.09%
|0.02%
|0.26%
|0.30%
|0.12%
|-0.08%
|CAD
|-0.12%
|-0.11%
|-0.03%
|0.23%
|0.29%
|0.10%
|-0.10%
|AUD
|-0.36%
|-0.35%
|-0.27%
|-0.24%
|0.05%
|-0.13%
|-0.34%
|JPY
|-0.41%
|-0.38%
|-0.39%
|-0.29%
|-0.06%
|-0.18%
|-0.37%
|NZD
|-0.23%
|-0.20%
|-0.11%
|-0.10%
|0.13%
|0.17%
|-0.19%
|CHF
|-0.02%
|-0.01%
|0.07%
|0.10%
|0.34%
|0.39%
|0.20%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Fed FAQs
What does the Federal Reserve do, how does it impact the US Dollar?
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money.
When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
How often does the Fed hold monetary policy meetings?
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions.
The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it impact USD?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening (QT) and how does it impact the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD ranges above 1.0750 amid a steady US Dollar
EUR/USD is trading sideways above 1.0750 in early Europe on Monday. The pair defends bids amid a modest risk-recovery and sluggish US bond yields. The US Dollar is struggling for upside traction, as traders refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of Tuesday's US inflation data.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.2550, as focus shifts to key UK/US data
GBP/USD is holding steady near 1.2550, lacking a clear directional bias in European morning on Monday. The pair is struggling amid investors' caution ahead of key economic data and central banks' meetings from the US and the UK this week.
Gold price hangs near two-week low, with eyes on critical US data/ Fed
Gold price remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Monday. Reduced bets for a March Fed rate cut move and a modest USD uptick weigh on the metal. Geopolitical risks could help limit further losses ahead of this week’s key data/event risks.
Ripple plunges alongside altcoins in marketwide crash, Galaxy CEO admits XRP Army is real
The SEC v. Ripple lawsuit is making headlines again as pro-XRP attorney John Deaton criticizes former SEC Chair Jay Clayton for his comments on the court ruling. Clayton believes that the initial issuance of XRP tokens was a securities transaction in the capital raising phase.
Central stage: The big three central banks in focus
As we approach the end of the year, this week holds particular significance for macro observers. The three major central banks, often referred to as the "Big 3" – the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank (ECB), and the Bank of England (BoE) – are all scheduled to convene.