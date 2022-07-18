Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD eyes $1,728 and $1,730 on the road to recovery – Confluence Detector

Gold Price holds the recovery from 11-month highs, as the US dollar corrects further.

US Treasury yields tick higher amid risk flows, light economic calendar.

XAUUSD sees more upside amid easing aggressive Fed tightening expectations.

Gold Price has staged an impressive bounce from near 11-month lows of $1,698, as the US dollar is on an extending corrective decline amid a risk-on market profile and easing fears over aggressive Fed tightening expectations. Markets are back to pricing a 75 bps July Fed rate hike after Friday’s UoM Inflation expectations gauge dipped to 2.8%. A less aggressive Fed rate hike path could help the US economy skirt a recession. Meanwhile, China announced policy measures to support the property sector as well as to stimulate economic growth. Investors continue to cheer a better market mood, adding to the pain in the safe-haven dollar. XAUUSD price will remain at the mercy of the broader market sentiment amid the Fed’s ‘blackout” period.

Gold Price: Key levels to watch

The Technical Confluence Detector shows that Gold Price sees the immediate upside barrier at the SMA 5 one-day at $1,723, above which the pivot point one-day R2 at $1,725 will get tested.

Buyers need acceptance above the convergence of the Fibonacci 161.8% one-day and Fibonacci 61.8% one-week at $1,728. The pivot point one-day R3 at $1,734 will be the last line of defense for XAU sellers.

Alternatively, a sustained move below the powerful cluster of support levels around $1,716 will fizzle out the recovery momentum. That level is the confluence of the previous day’s high, Fibonacci 38.2% one-week and pivot point one-day R1.

The next support awaits at the intersection of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week and the SMA10 four-hour. The Fibonacci 38.2% one-day at $1,706 will be next on the sellers’ radars.

Here is how it looks on the tool

About Technical Confluences Detector

The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.