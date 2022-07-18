Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD eyes $1,728 and $1,730 on the road to recovery – Confluence Detector

- Gold Price holds the recovery from 11-month highs, as the US dollar corrects further.
- US Treasury yields tick higher amid risk flows, light economic calendar.
- XAUUSD sees more upside amid easing aggressive Fed tightening expectations.
Gold Price has staged an impressive bounce from near 11-month lows of $1,698, as the US dollar is on an extending corrective decline amid a risk-on market profile and easing fears over aggressive Fed tightening expectations. Markets are back to pricing a 75 bps July Fed rate hike after Friday’s UoM Inflation expectations gauge dipped to 2.8%. A less aggressive Fed rate hike path could help the US economy skirt a recession. Meanwhile, China announced policy measures to support the property sector as well as to stimulate economic growth. Investors continue to cheer a better market mood, adding to the pain in the safe-haven dollar. XAUUSD price will remain at the mercy of the broader market sentiment amid the Fed’s ‘blackout” period.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD could face stiff resistance at $1,730 on the renewed upside
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluence Detector shows that Gold Price sees the immediate upside barrier at the SMA 5 one-day at $1,723, above which the pivot point one-day R2 at $1,725 will get tested.
Buyers need acceptance above the convergence of the Fibonacci 161.8% one-day and Fibonacci 61.8% one-week at $1,728. The pivot point one-day R3 at $1,734 will be the last line of defense for XAU sellers.
Alternatively, a sustained move below the powerful cluster of support levels around $1,716 will fizzle out the recovery momentum. That level is the confluence of the previous day’s high, Fibonacci 38.2% one-week and pivot point one-day R1.
The next support awaits at the intersection of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week and the SMA10 four-hour. The Fibonacci 38.2% one-day at $1,706 will be next on the sellers’ radars.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
