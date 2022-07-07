- The yellow metal got bolstered by an upbeat sentiment and a soft US dollar.
- Gold’s recovery might be short-lived as US Treasury yields rise, a headwind for XAUUSD’s prices.
- Gold Price Forecast (XAUUSD): Could uptick towards $1760 before continuing to the downside.
Gold (XAUUSD) spot bounces off the multi-month lows at around $1730s and grinds higher during the North American session as recession fears fade, and investors cheered China’s stimulus. At the time of writing, XAUUSD is trading at $1741.48 a troy ounce, slightly up 0.17%.
Positive sentiment and a soft greenback boosts gold's demand
Global equities are rallying, while the Fed’s last monetary policy minutes further cemented the case for a 75 bps rate hike in July, and the greenback recedes from 2-year highs, as shown by the US Dollar Index, back below the 107.000 figure. The yellow metal price jumped as relief, though any upward moves might be capped by rising US Treasury yields, with the US 10-year yield rising four bps, at 2.970%.
On Monday, rumors that the US might lift tariffs on China’s products remain as that. A Senior US Department of State said that no announcement is expected from Secretary Blinken at his meeting with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Earlier during the Asian session, according to Bloomberg, China was considering allowing local governments to sell $220 billion of special bonds in an infrastructure program, shifting sentiment positively, which weighed on the US dollar.
In the meantime, the US economic docket unveiled the Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on July 2, which rose by 235K, higher than the 230K, and 4K more than the 231K in the previous week. The report shows some moderation in the tight labor market, as claims spiked the most since January. At the same time, the Balance of Trade showed the deficit contracted to -$85.5 billion, vs. -$86.7B in the previous month, courtesy of an uptick in Exports.
In the week ahead, the US calendar will feature Fed speakers, with Christopher Waller and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard. On Friday, the US Nonfarm Payrolls report, and the New York Fed President John Williams.
Gold Price Forecast (XAUUSD): Technical outlook
From the daily chart perspective, the XAUUSD bias is downwards. However, oscillators meandering around the oversold territory, with RSI at 27.27, might open the door for traders to book profits ahead into the weekend. If that scenario plays out, the XAUUSD’s first resistance would be December 15, 2021, low at $1752.35, followed by the July 5 daily low at $1763.82, before resuming to the downside.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1741.72
|Today Daily Change
|3.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1738.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1821.18
|Daily SMA50
|1839.92
|Daily SMA100
|1888.8
|Daily SMA200
|1845.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1772.97
|Previous Daily Low
|1732.27
|Previous Weekly High
|1841.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|1784.55
|Previous Monthly High
|1879.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1747.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1757.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1723.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1707.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1682.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1763.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1788.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1804.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
