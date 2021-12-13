Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD trades with modest gains, remains capped below 200/100-DMA

- Gold gained positive traction for the second successive day on Monday.
- Hawkish Fed expectations and renewed USD strength capped the upside.
- Investors also seemed reluctant ahead of the key central bank meeting.
Gold built on Friday's goodish rebound from the $1,770 area and gained some follow-through traction on the first day of a new week. The headline US CPI accelerated to the highest level since 1982 and acted as a tailwind for the precious metal, which is a proven long-term hedge against rising prices. However, a combination of factors kept a lid on any further gains for the XAU/USD.
The markets seem convinced that the Fed would tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace to contain stubbornly high inflation. This, in turn, continued underpinning the US dollar and capped the upside for the dollar-denominated commodity. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on environment further held back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the safe-haven gold. Investors also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's key central bank event risks.
The Fed is scheduled to announce its policy decision on Wednesday and is widely expected to quicken the pace of tapering the bond purchases, setting the stage for an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike. The European Central Bank (ECB), the Bank of England, and the Bank of Japan will also hand down their policy decisions later during the week. The outcome will play a key role in determining the next leg of a directional move for gold prices.
Nevertheless, gold, so far, has managed to hold in the positive territory for the second successive day and remains at the mercy of the broader market risk sentiment/the USD price dynamics. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases.
Technical outlook
Even from a technical perspective, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond a technically significant 200-day SMA before placing fresh bets. The mentioned barrier, around the $1,793-95 region, coincides with 100-day SMA and should act as a pivotal point for traders. A convincing breakthrough has the potential to push spot prices beyond the $1,800 mark, towards testing the next relevant resistance near the $1,810-15 supply zone. The momentum could further get extended towards the $1,832-34 strong horizontal barrier.
On the flip side, the $1,775-74 area, followed by the $1,770 level should protect the immediate downside. This is followed by the monthly swing low, around the $1,762 region, which if broken will be set the stage for a fall towards the $1,750-48 support zone. Bearish traders could eventually aim to challenge the $1,725 support zone before dragging the XAU/USD to the $1,700 round figure.
Gold daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1784.54
|Today Daily Change
|1.72
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1782.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1802.11
|Daily SMA50
|1795.76
|Daily SMA100
|1790.07
|Daily SMA200
|1793.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1789.51
|Previous Daily Low
|1770.19
|Previous Weekly High
|1793.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|1770.19
|Previous Monthly High
|1877.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|1758.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1782.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1777.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1772.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1761.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1752.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1791.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1800.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1810.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive around 1.1300 as US dollar rebounds
EUR/USD is ranging around 1.1300, on the back foot, as the US dollar rebounds with yields amid the market’s optimism on the Omicron covid variant. Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence will play out ahead of the key announcements.
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.3250 amid Omicron woes
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3250, undermined by the growing fears over the Omicron covid variant in the UK. The broad rebound in the US dollar and the yields add to the pair's downside. Reduced BOE rate hike bets could cap any rebound ahead of the central banks' extravaganza.
Gold trades with modest gains, remains capped below 200/100-DMA Premium
Gold gained positive traction for the second successive day on Monday. Hawkish Fed expectations and renewed USD strength capped the upside. Investors also seemed reluctant ahead of the key central bank meeting.
Cardano eyes 40% rise with on-chain metrics backing the claim
Cardano price has set up liquidity pools that are likely to be taken advantage of going forward. The most probable direction for ADA seems to be bullish, with on-chain metrics providing a tailwind to the claim.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?