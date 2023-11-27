Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD trades near $2,010 after retreating from a six-month high

- Gold price gains ground for the third session on subdued US Dollar.
- Yellow metal may receive support on the positive sentiment as PBoC boosts financial support for private firms.
- Fed officials favor further tightening and emphasize that decisions will be contingent on incoming data.
Gold price trims some of its intraday gains during the Asian session on Monday, pulling back from a six-month high at $2,018 per troy ounce. At the time of writing, the price of the precious metal trades higher around $2,010.
The price of Gold could see further strengthening on the positive sentiment arising from the news that the People's Bank of China (PBoC) has issued a notice to enhance financial support for private firms. This includes support for private enterprises in listing and financing, mergers and acquisitions, and restructuring. PBoC has pledged to increase bond issuance by privately owned firms and is encouraging lenders not to cut or suspend loans for private companies facing temporary difficulties but have competitive technologies.
Gold receives upward support from the negative tone surrounding the US Dollar (USD). This negativity has been influenced by the mixed S&P Global PMI data, leading market participants to speculate that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) might consider easing monetary policy in 2024. The interplay of these factors is contributing to the strength of Gold as a safe-haven asset amid uncertainties in the Greenback and the Fed’s monetary policy trajectory.
The latest data on the US S&P Global Composite PMI for November indicates it remained unchanged at 50.7. The Services PMI increased to 50.8 in November from 50.6 in October. However, the Manufacturing PMI eased to 49.4 from 50.0, falling short of the 49.8 estimated.
US Dollar Index (DXY) hovers around 103.40, struggling to halt losses on the back of improved US Treasury yields. The US 10-year and 2-year bond yields stand at 4.50% and 4.97%, respectively, by the press time.
Despite speculation about potential easing, Federal Reserve (Fed) officials have underscored the necessity for further tightening. Moreover, they have emphasized that decisions will be contingent on incoming data.
XAU/USD: Technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|2011.38
|Today Daily Change
|9.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|2002.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1976.13
|Daily SMA50
|1935.04
|Daily SMA100
|1933.44
|Daily SMA200
|1940.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2003.64
|Previous Daily Low
|1991.53
|Previous Weekly High
|2007.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|1965.51
|Previous Monthly High
|2009.49
|Previous Monthly Low
|1810.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1999.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1996.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1994.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1987.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1982.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2006.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2011.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2018.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
