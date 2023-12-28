Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD trades flat above $2,060 amid the quiet session

Gold price (XAU/USD) hovers around $2,065 after retracing from $2,088 during the early Asian session on Friday. The rebound in US Dollar (USD) and higher US Treasury bond yields weigh on the yellow metal. The downside of gold might be limited amid the anticipation of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in March 2024. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of the USD against a weighted basket of currencies used by US trade partners, recovers from the lowest level since July near 100.85 to 101.20. The Treasury yields edge higher, with the 10-year yield standing at 3.85%. The core PCE Price Index , the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, cooled to a 3.2% annual rise in November. The United States has experienced the greatest expansion of any large economy, and unemployment is nearing historic lows. Investors believe the Federal Reserve (Fed) is done with its rate hike cycle and will cut interest rates as early as March of next year. On Thursday, Initial Jobless Claims in the United States increased to 218,000 for the week ending December 23, above the market's forecast of 210,000. The number of Continuing Claims was 1.875 million, the highest in four weeks. Finally, Pending Home Sales remained flat in November, falling short of the market estimate of a 1% gain. Gold traders will focus on the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index for December, due on Friday. This figure might not trigger action as traders enter holiday mode heading into 2024.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.