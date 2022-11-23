Gold remains capped by the 200-Day Moving Average (DMA) at $1,801. A move above here is needed to open up further gains toward the $1,877 June high, strategists at Credit Suisse report.
Beak back below the 55DMA at $1,685 to inject fresh downside momentum
“A break back below the 55DMA at $1,685 is needed to inject fresh downside momentum into the market again, with next supports seen at the recent YTD low at $1,614, before the 50% retracement of the whole 2015/2020 upmove seen at $1,560.”
“Above the 200DMA at $1,801 is needed to open the door for a potential rise toward the $1,877 June high, as well as reassert a broad consolidation phase.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0400 after disappointing US PMI data
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to a fresh five-day high above 1.0370. The disappointing PMI data from the US, which showed that the business activity in the private sector contracted sharply in early November, weigh heavily on the US Dollar.
GBP/USD surpasses 1.2000 amid strong USD selloff
GBP/USD extended its daily rally and climbed above 1.2000 in the American session on Wednesday. The renewed US Dollar weakness following the weaker than expected PMI prints seems to be providing a boost to the pair ahead of FOMC Minutes.
Gold rebounds above $1,740 ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold price gained traction and turned positive on the day above $1,740. The disappointing PMI surveys from the US triggered a US Dollar selloff and helped XAU/USD push higher. The 10-year US T-bond yield, however, holds steady for now, limiting the pair's upside.
FTX bankruptcy hearing update, SBF says “could make customers whole”
The crypto markets continue to remain volatile due to the major developments since the first week of November. Some critical events over the last three weeks include FTX’s implosion, an exploiter who stole $600 million worth of digital assets from the bankrupt exchange.
Mullen sheds 11.5% as shares retrace to all-time low
Mullen Automotive (MULN) desperately needs a new catalyst to emerge in order to boost its share price. Since jockeying up to $0.61 in late October on the back of its Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) acquisition, MULN stock has lost about two-thirds of its market cap in just one month.