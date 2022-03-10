Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to fall towards $1,800 by year-end – UBS

Economists at UBS expect gold price to stabilize around $1,950 by June before reversing back lower towards the $1,800 level by end-2022.
Metal markets have limited room for fresh shortfalls
“We have lifted our gold forecasts given its hedging attributes during periods of elevated uncertainty, with the precious metal projected at $1,950/oz by June before easing to $1,800/oz by year-end.
“On a relative basis, platinum remains for us the most attractive precious metal.”
“With spot gold prices above our forecast, we don't think investors should accumulate at present.”
