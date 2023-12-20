Our long-term bullish view for gold hinges on three drivers: First, the Fed will start cutting interest rates, which will reduce the opportunity cost of non-yielding Gold. Second, economic, political and geoplitical risks are expected to remain heightened in 2024. The upcoming US elections will increase policy uncertainty, while prospects of slowing economic growth might encourage investors to diversify their portfolios by adding Gold. Third, central bank purchases sustain even after two years of strong buying. We estimate central bank buying to be in the range of 800-850t, but there could be an upside risk to this number.

While we hold a positive stance for Gold, the latest price rally looks overdone. Steady rates till H1 2024 and falling inflation will see real rates rising by 50-100 bps, which will be negative for Gold investments. Therefore, we believe the upside to be capped for Gold in the near term.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.