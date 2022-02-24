Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD surges and reached a 14-month-old highs at $1974, though stabilized around $1919

- Gold printed a 14-month-old fresh high around $1,974 amid the Ukraine – Russia war escalation.
- US Treasury yields fell, though the US Dollar strengthened across the board.
- XAU/USD Price Forecast: If bulls hold above the $1916 mark, they could remain hopeful of reaching higher prices.
Gold (XAU/USD) climbs in the North American session, thought retreats from 14-months daily highs at $1,974.48, as the Ukraine – Russia conflict escalated, with Russia invading Ukraine, as a growing appetite for safe-haven assets increases, to the detriment of riskier assets. At press time, XAU/USD is trading at $1,919.50.
In the meantime, the US Treasury yields fall as the appetite for US Treasuries thrives. The US 10-year T-note yield dwindles six basis points sits at 1.918%, a headwind for the non-yielding metal. Contrarily, the greenback remains bid, moving in tandem with XAU/USD, with the US Dollar Index up 1.08%, currently at 97.23, retreating from the 97.73 level, last seen in July 2021.
How is Russian-Ukraine war impacting financial markets? Follow our live coverage updates
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
XAU/USD is upward biased, as depicted by the daily chart. Gold bull’s pushed the price towards a daily high at $1,974.78 and, on its way north, broke June 2021 highs at $1,916.60. If XAU bulls achieve a daily close above the latter, they could remain hopeful of keeping spot gold trading in the $1,916-$1,959 area.
The XAU/USD first resistance would be June 6 daily high at $1,959.06. Breach of the latter would expose February 24 daily high at $1,974.78, followed by a move towards $2,000.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1919.50
|Today Daily Change
|15.55
|Today Daily Change %
|0.81
|Today daily open
|1909.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1844.17
|Daily SMA50
|1826.03
|Daily SMA100
|1811.33
|Daily SMA200
|1808.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1910.55
|Previous Daily Low
|1889.65
|Previous Weekly High
|1902.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|1844.65
|Previous Monthly High
|1853.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1780.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1902.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1897.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1895.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1882.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1874.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1916.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1924.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1937.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.1200 on President Biden's words
EUR/USD recovered the 1.1200 threshold after reaching a fresh 2022 low of 1.1105, as US President Joe Biden announces international sanctions on Russia, bringing some relief to Wall Street. Russia is still advancing into Kyiv, and according to US intelligence, its main target is to take over the Ukrainian government.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3400 as demand for safety recedes
GBP/USD trimmed part of its early losses and approaches 1.3400 as Wall Street keeps recovering early losses, following the announcement of US sanctions against Moscow. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for Russia to be ejected from SWIFT system.
AUD/USD stabilizes at around 0.7150 as Wall Street recovers
The AUD/USD pair bounced from an intraday low of 0.7094, now trading at around 0.7150 as US indexes recover heading into the close. International sanctions falling on Russia as the country invades Ukraine.
Investors fleeing cryptocurrencies as residents flee Kyiv
Cryptocurrencies are waking up to a shocker this morning as the whole Eastern border of Ukraine is under siege of missile attacks by Russia and Belarus.
Russian Invasion: Ukraine's government could collapse sooner, markets would see relief rally Premium
Markets have woken up to a dark day of war and have reacted rapidly. However, a quick end to major hostilities could trigger a relief rally. At least a partial one.