- On Wednesday, the non-yielding metal is almost flat as investors assess the pace of the Fed’s tightening.
- A buoyant US dollar keeps gold on the defensive, though holding above $1800.
- TD Securities analysts report that Gold ETF holdings have fallen for a ninth consecutive day.
- Gold Price Forecast (XAU/USD): The bias is neutral-downward, and a break below $1800 could send XAU/USD towards $1700.
Gold spot (XAU/USD) is trading negative in the day, though it remains at familiar levels, trapped in the $1800-20 region amid the lack of a catalyst that can push the bright metal beyond its current boundaries. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1813.69
Gold remains on the defensive, despite having a risk-off environment, which usually helps the yellow metal. However, US dollar strength overshadows XAU/USD’s prospects, as the greenback gains some 0.18% against a basket of currencies, portrayed by the US Dollar Index at 103.486. Also, on Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that “What we need to see is inflation coming down in a clear and convincing way, and we’re going to keep pushing until we see that. If that involves moving past broadly understood levels of ‘neutral,’ we won’t hesitate at all to do that.”
Meanwhile, some financial analysts believe that the Fed will struggle to achieve a soft economic landing, meaning that it could cause a recession if needed to bring inflation down. This environment could be positive for gold, but bulls have been unable to challenge the 200-DMA at around $1837, much less the $1890 level, which needs to be reclaimed if they aim to lift prices above $1900.
Analysts at TD Securities wrote in a note that “With downside momentum firming among the precious metals complex, and broad macro liquidations also weighing, we continue to see further downside potential for gold. ETF holdings have fallen for a ninth straight day while positioning analytics still argue for the potential of additional pain for gold bugs.”
Macroeconomic-wise, the US docket featured Building Permits and additional housing data, which came mixed. Building Permits rose to 1.819 million, higher than the 1.812 million foreseen, but Housing Starts increased by 1.724 million, lower than the 1.765 million estimated, beginning to show signs of the Federal Reserve tightening. Later in the day, Philadelphia’s Fed Patrick Harker will cross wires.
Gold Price Forecast (XAU/USD): Technical outlook
At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading below the two-year-old upslope trendline, drawn from September 2018 swing lows, as depicted by the weekly chart. It’s also worth noting that the 50-week moving average (WMA) crossed under the 100-WMA, each located at $1831.76 and $1840.96, respectively, a signal of sellers’ strength entering the market.
With that said, XAU/USD’s first support would be $1800. A breach of the latter would put the YTD lows at $1780.18 in play, a level that needs to be broken by gold bears if they aim to push prices towards $1700. Once XAU/USD bears reclaim $1780.18, the last line of defense would be December 15, 2021, swing low at $1752.35, followed by $1700.
Key Technical Levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1813.69
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1815.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1875.62
|Daily SMA50
|1920.28
|Daily SMA100
|1883.78
|Daily SMA200
|1836.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1836.15
|Previous Daily Low
|1812.93
|Previous Weekly High
|1885.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|1799.19
|Previous Monthly High
|1998.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|1872.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1821.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1827.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1806.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1798.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1783.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1829.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1844.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1853.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slump sub-1.0500 as panic returns
EUR/USD has accelerated its decline after the US opening, as fears are back. Several US institutes, Wells Fargo and S&P among other, downwardly revised growth forecasts, but expect inflation to remain high. Wall Street resumed its slump, wit the three major indexes sinking in the red.
GBP/USD trading near daily lows at 1.2371
The GBP/USD pair is under selling pressure, approaching the daily low posted after the release of UK inflation figures. US Treasury yields are down, as demand for safe-haven bonds returned.
Gold steady around $1,820 as overheating inflation spurs fears
XAUUSD could retest the weekly high, but bears are in charge. Gold hovers around $1,820, little changed on a daily basis for a fourth consecutive day. Markets participants are rushing to safety, leaving the metal confined to a tight intraday range.
Why Ethereum price at $600 seems more plausible than $3,000
Ethereum price is in a tough spot despite the recent crash and indicates that a further downtrend is on the cards. The case for a bullish trend will only be revived after ETH produces a higher high from a macro perspective.
UPST ricochets 23.5% higher on management promises
Upstart Holdings (UPST) stock shot up 23.5% on Tuesday to $46.66 after Upstart's annual shareholder meeting affirmed shareholders' interests on two separate fronts.