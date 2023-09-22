Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sticks to modest gains near $1,925, hawkish Fed to cap the upside

- Gold gains some positive traction on Friday and snaps a three-day losing streak to the weekly low.
- The Fed's hawkish outlook continues to underpin the USD and should cap any meaningful upside.
- Traders now look forward to the flash global PMIs and the broader risk sentiment for some impetus.
Gold price builds on the previous day's bounce from the $1,914-$1,913 area, or the weekly low and gains some positive traction during the Asian session on Friday. The XAU/USD currently trades around the $1,925 region, up just over 0.20% for the day, and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day losing streak.
The intraday uptick in the Gold price, meanwhile, lacks any obvious fundamental catalyst and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly in the wake of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) readiness to hike interest rates until inflation returns to its 2% target. In fact, the Fed warned that warned that still-sticky inflation in the United States (US) was likely to attract at least one more 25 basis points (bps) lift-off by the year-end.
Moreover, the so-called 'dot-plot' indicated that policymakers see the benchmark rate at 5.1% in 2024, suggesting just two rate cuts next year as compared to four projected previously. Adding to this, the US Labor Department reported on Thursday that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment-related benefits dropped to an eight-month low last week, pointing to persistent labour market tightness.
This should allow the Fed to keep rates higher for longer and lead to an extended selloff in the US fixed-income market, pushing the yield on the rate-sensitive two-year government bond to its highest level since July 2006. Moreover, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to a 16-year peak, which continues to underpin the Greenback and keep a lid on any meaningful appreciating move for the non-yielding Gold price.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before placing fresh bullish bets around the XAU/USD. Market participants now look forward to the release of the flash PMI prints, which will be looked upon for fresh insight into the health of the global economy. This, in turn, will influence the broader market risk sentiment, which should drive demand for traditional safe-haven assets and the Gold price.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1923.8
|Today Daily Change
|3.72
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1920.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1925.47
|Daily SMA50
|1930.63
|Daily SMA100
|1943.18
|Daily SMA200
|1924.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1932.04
|Previous Daily Low
|1913.95
|Previous Weekly High
|1930.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|1901.07
|Previous Monthly High
|1966.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|1884.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1920.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1925.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1912.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1903.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1893.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1930.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1940.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1948.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays near 1.0650 after German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD continues to trade at around 1.0650 in the European session on Friday. The PMI data from Germany and the Eurozone showed a recovery in the service sector's business activity in early August, helping the Euro hold its ground.
GBP/USD trades deep in red near 1.2250 after UK data releases
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory at around 1.2250 on Friday. Following the disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK, August PMI surveys showed that the private sector's business activity continued to contract, weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold rebounds but not out of the woods yet
Gold price is recovering ground from the weekly low of $1,914 ahead of a busy Friday, packed with preliminary global PMI data releases. The United States Dollar (USD) is taking a breather even though the US Treasury bond yields are setting fresh multi-year highs.
FTX fights to clawback $157 million from former employees while creditors struggle with $7.9 billion in claims
FTX exchange initiated legal proceedings against former employees of Salameda, a Hong Kong incorporated entity that is affiliated with the platform.
US S&P Global PMI Preview: A crucial report in a data-dependent era Premium
The US economic performance is stronger compared to other economies like the Eurozone, as reflected in the PMIs. On Friday, new preliminary data for September is expected to show a modest improvement in both sectors in the US and the Eurozone.