Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sellers dominate below $1,975, Fed clues, US default eyed – Confluence Detector

- Gold price remains depressed near seven-week low after breaking the key support confluence, now resistance.
- Concerns surrounding US debt ceiling extension, Fed propel US Dollar and please XAU/USD bears.
- No immediate decision on US default, Fed’s inability to justify hawkish bets can trigger Gold price recovery.
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles for clear directions as bears take a breather at the lowest levels since early April after a three-day downtrend. The metal’s latest pause in further declines could be linked to the headlines suggesting the US House Freedom Caucus’s capacity to block any agreement to raise the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. Also challenging the optimists is the US-Taiwan trade deal ahead of planned meetings between China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and USTR Tai and US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, which in turn can propel the Sino-American tension and prods the XAU/USD bears.
Previously, a slump in the market’s bets on the US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in 2023, as well as an increase in the odds of a 0.25% rate hike in June, joined firmer US data and hawkish Fed talks to propel the US Dollar Index (DXY) and weigh on the Gold price.
Moving on, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech and US debt ceiling negotiations will be the key for the traders to watch as US President Joe Biden said to have the decision to avoid a default by Sunday.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stays bearish as US debt ceiling talks, Fed Chair Powell’s speech loom
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
As per our Technical Confluence Indicator, the Gold price defends the previous day’s downside break of the $1,975 support confluence despite the latest inaction around the multi-day low. It should be noted that the stated key support, now resistance, comprises the Pivot Point one week S2 and the Fibonacci 61.8% on the daily timeframe (TF).
Apart from the $1,975 hurdle, multiple hurdles near $1,965 and $1,960 also challenge the Gold price recovery. That said, Fibonacci 38.2% on daily TF highlights the $1,965 as one of the important resistance while Fibonacci 23.6% on daily timeframe (TF) constitutes $1,960 as support-turned-resistance.
In a case where the Gold price manages to cross the $1,975 hurdle, Pivot Point one day R1 surrounding $1,981 can act as an additional upside filter before giving control to the XAU/USD buyers.
Meanwhile, a convergence of the previous monthly low and the lower band of the Bollinger on four-hour (4H) highlights $1,950 as an immediate key support for the Gold bears to watch.
Following that, a joint of the Pivot Point one day S1, one week S3 and one month S1 flashes lights on the $1,945 as a tough nut to crack for the XAU/USD sellers.
Overall, the Gold price remains bearish unless crossing $1,980.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD picks up with Powell, regains 1.0800
EUR/USD resumed its advance as Fed's Powell notes rates may not have to rise as far as otherwise due to tightened bank credit conditions. Odds for a rate hike in June plunge as investors add to speculation a rate cut will come later this year.
GBP/USD peaks near 1.2500, retains gains
GBP/USD neared 1.2500, and currently trades in the 1.2460 region as the US Dollar turned lower on Powell's comments. Federal Reserve Chairman repeated inflation remains high, but acknowledged the banking crisis limits their manoeuvre capacity.
XAU/USD accelerates north as mood sours, trades above $1,970
Gold price picked up with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on monetary policy, as stock markets take a turn to the south, reflecting a dismal sentiment. US Dollar under pressure against all other rivals.
XRP price rally gains momentum with massive spike in XRP Ledger activity
XRP Ledger, Ripple’s decentralized blockchain, noted an increase in activity over the past quarter.
G7 leader summit takes place in Japan with Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits it in-person
EU Mid-Market Update: G7 Leader Summit takes place in Japan with Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits it in-person; German DAX index tests record-high for 1st time since Jan 2022.