Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD seen higher at $2,300 over three months – Goldman Sachs

In light of the Russia-Ukraine war, analysts at Goldman Sachs raised their gold price target over different time horizons.
Key quotes
“Targets raised for:
3-month horizon to USD2,300 vs. $1950 previous.
6-month horizon to USD2,500, from $2050 previous.
12-month horizon to USD2,500 vs. $2150 previous.”
“An increase in demand from consumers, investors, central banks due to the rising geopolitical uncertainty.”
