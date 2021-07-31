Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD seen averaging $1812 this year, $1785 in 2022 – Reuters poll

Despite closing the week below the all-important 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1821, gold price recorded weekly gains, courtesy of the dovish Fed decision and escalating coronavirus concerns globally.
The findings of the latest Reuters poll of 38 analysts also back the case for a modesty rally in gold price this year, with the precious metal likely to benefit from rising inflation expectations as well.
However, gold price is likely to tick lower in 2022 amid a sustained global economic recovery and monetary policy normalization by global central banks.
Read: Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD bulls hesitate as focus shift to NFP
Key takeaways
"Gold will average $1,835 an ounce in the third quarter of the year and $1,841 in the fourth quarter."
"For the full year, prices will average $1,812, the poll found, while in 2022 they will average $1,785."
"For silver, the poll forecast an average price of $26.50 an ounce this year - a little above its current level of $25.50 – and $25 in 2022."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1900, retains weekly gains
The EUR/USD pair trades around the 1.19 mark after the Eurozone Q2 Prelim GDP beat estimates with 2% while US PCE inflation rose by less than anticipated in June, printing at 3.5% YoY. Risk-on mood persists.
GBP/USD retreats after flirting with 1.4000
GBP/USD retreated from near the 1.4000 level, but the greenback remains away from investors' radar. Optimism over the Brexit issue and the declining trend in new COVID-19 cases in the UK offers support to the pound.