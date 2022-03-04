Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rushes towards $1,950 amid shelling at Europe’s largest nuclear plant

- Gold price moves higher on a fresh wave of risk aversion amid shelling at Europe’s largest nuclear plant.
- The shelling at Europe’s largest nuclear plant by Russia will escalate the geopolitical tensions further.
- The risk-off impulse and Fed’s modest tightening policy are likely to firm the bulls ahead.
Gold (XAU/USD) is on an adrenaline rush to reclaim $1,950.00 as the Russian military has started shelling at Europe’s largest nuclear plant. This has brought a fresh wave in risk-aversion theme and investors have started diverting their funds in the precious metal.
The shelling at Europe’s largest nuclear plant is likely to bring more sanctions on Russia from the West leaders. Apart from that, European Union could retaliate by attacking the Russian military or by supporting Ukraine further with weaponry and financial aid.
One thing is unfolding from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war that Russia is losing as the Ukrainian military is efficiently resisting the Russian military activities. The Ukrainian military is getting new Western weapons every day and has been barricading the Russian rebels from escalating their dominance.
Adding to that, the Russian economy is facing a downfall like a house of cards. Their economy has been crippled after the sanctions from the Western leaders. The Russian ruble has plunged around 50% in the last two weeks. The Russian equities have been removed from the global indices: MSCI and FTSE. Their economy has been isolated and its interest rates are roaring on the collapse of the SWIFT international banking system.
Apart from the risk-off impulse due to geopolitical tensions, the gold prices may rally further on a modest tightening stance by the Fed. Powell’s testimony has backed a 25 bps interest rate hike against the half a percent one to coincide with the Ukraine crisis and soaring inflation.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has slipped near 97.73 despite upbeat US Initial Jobless Claims on Thursday. Going forward, the US Nonfarm Payrolls from the Bureau of Labor Statistics will be the major event to keep under the radar, which is due on Friday.
Gold Technical Analysis
On a 15-minute scale, XAU/USD witnessed a strong upside move after the breakout of the symmetrical triangle. Later, it went into consolidation and showcased the formation of a rising channel. Now, the precious metal has violated the rising channel on the upside, and further gains cannot be ruled out. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted above 60.00 after oscillating in a range of 40.00-60.00, which indicates a trigger for a fresh rally.
Gold 15-minute chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1942.58
|Today Daily Change
|5.60
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1936.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1879.64
|Daily SMA50
|1840.44
|Daily SMA100
|1820.24
|Daily SMA200
|1809.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1941.29
|Previous Daily Low
|1922.13
|Previous Weekly High
|1974.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|1878.22
|Previous Monthly High
|1974.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|1788.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1933.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1929.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1925.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1914.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1906.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1944.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1952.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1963.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks fresh 2022 lows, 1.1020
EUR/USD drops to print a fresh low of 1.1020 on the news that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, a few kilometres from Enerhodar, has been attacked. The Plant spokesman says Russian troops have begun shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station in Ukraine.
GBP/USD steadies around 1.3350 amid Brexit hopes, eyes on Ukraine, US NFP
GBP/USD bears took a breather around 1.3345-50 amid Brexit optimism during early Friday morning in Asia. Even so, the cable pair remains on the back foot for the second consecutive week as the US dollar cheers cautious mood in the market, mainly due to the Ukraine-Russia standoff and chatters over the Fed’s 0.50% rate hike in March.
AUD/USD looks firmer above 0.7300 on upbeat Australia Trade Balance
The AUD/USD pair has witnessed a juggernaut rally in the first week of March. The major has overstepped its seven-week-old resistance at 0.7313 and is comfortably sustaining above the same. The pair has extended its gains on Thursday amid a strong performance by the Australian Trade Balance indicator.
Algorand presents buying opportunity before ALGO hits $1.25
Algorand price action is currently struggling to capitalize on last week’s rally. Despite last week’s candlestick closing in the red, it did print a bullish hammer reversal pattern after ALGO rallied more than 20% from the weekly lows.
The war is only a week old but there is plenty of time for the Fed and ECB to up their game
No sooner did we question whether the Fed chickens out at the policy meeting than Mr. Powell told Congress that while inflation is expected to drop over the course of the year, “we expect it will be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate at our meeting later this month.”