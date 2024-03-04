Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rises to highs since December ahead of labor market figures from the US

- The XAU/USD is currently trading at $2,115, its highest since early December.
- The underlying strength in gold stems from softer US inflation numbers and soft economic data reported last week.
- Investors are discounting higher odds for the Fed’s easing cycle to start in June.
- Labor market figures from the US will continue modeling the expectations.
The XAU/USD is currently trading multi-month highest around $2,115 as investors continue digesting last week’s weak inflation and economic activity figures from the US. As for now Market anticipations for a rate cut only start to heighten moving closer to May and significantly by June. The non-yielding yellow metal is benefitting ahead of the critical labor market data from the US expected this week, even though the general tone of data remains firm which would justify the delay of the easing cycle from the Federal Reserve (Fed).
The yellow metal started gaining momentum last Thursday, after the report of soft Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) figures from January and followed on Friday after the release of weak Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for February which raised concerns on an economic slowdown. However, the Fed officials, remain firm, and attach themselves to the rhetoric of three rate cuts in 2024, starting most likely in June. If markets reaffirm their bets on the easing starting in June, the US Treasury yield may get a boost, which could limit the upside to the metal.
XAU/USD technical analysis
On the daily chart for the XAU/USD, the bulls are clearly in command with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) being stationed in the overbought territory. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) with rising green bars supports this bullish outlook, indicating increased positive momentum. However, as the price starts to hint at overbought signals, a correction may be forthcoming to consolidate recent gains. In the wider context, the XAU/USD pair remains above the 20,100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), signifying that bullish sentiment still prevails in the long term.
XAU/USD daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2114.42
|Today Daily Change
|30.85
|Today Daily Change %
|1.48
|Today daily open
|2083.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2026.34
|Daily SMA50
|2033.89
|Daily SMA100
|2014.23
|Daily SMA200
|1968.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2088.39
|Previous Daily Low
|2039.12
|Previous Weekly High
|2088.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|2024.57
|Previous Monthly High
|2065.49
|Previous Monthly Low
|1984.26
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2069.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2057.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2052.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2021.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2003.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2101.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2119.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2150.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
