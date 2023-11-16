Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rises as weak US data fueled dovish bets on the Fed

NEWS | | By Patricio Martín
Share:
  • The XAU/USD escalated to a high of $1,987, seeing 1.35% gains.
  • US Industrial Production from October came in lower than expected. Jobless claims rose to their highest in three months.
  • US yields are sharply falling.

The XAU/USD Gold spot price experienced an impressive upward spike on Thursday, rising toward $1,985 and seeing a daily gain of 1.35%. The metal’s momentum was driven by a decline in US Treasuries, which fell after the report of weak US data suggesting that markets are betting on lower odds of additional tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

On the data front, the Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending November 10 from the US  saw a noticeable increase to 231,000, surpassing the predicted 220,000. Furthermore, Industrial Production did not meet expectations for October, as it showed a 0.3% decline and a 0.6% drop in MoM expected by the markets. These unfavourable US economic figures fuelled a decline in the US Treasuries, often seen as the cost of holding non-yielding metals, which allowed the price to spike. The 2-year bond rate fell to 4.83%, and the 5 and 10-year yields declined by 4.43% and 4.45%, respectively.

In the meantime, the CME FedWatch tool suggests that markets have already priced in a pause in December and are now pricing rate cuts in April-May of 2024. In that sense, as long as the US Dollar weakens and investors bet on a less aggressive Fed, the yellow metal could see further upside.

XAU/USD levels to watch

On the daily chart, the XAU/USD displays a bullish bias after the price cleared most of November's losses. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates positive momentum with an ascending slope above its midline, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) histogram displays rising green bars. Zooming out, the pair is above the 20,100,200-day Simple Moving Average (SMAs), suggesting that the bulls are also in control on the broader context.

Supports: $1,975 (20-day SMA), $1,930 (100 and 200-day SMA),$1,915.
Resistances:$2,000,$2,030, $2,050.


XAU/USD daily chart

 

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1987.94
Today Daily Change 28.42
Today Daily Change % 1.45
Today daily open 1959.52
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1973.5
Daily SMA50 1924.93
Daily SMA100 1928.47
Daily SMA200 1936.02
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1975.47
Previous Daily Low 1955.51
Previous Weekly High 1993.18
Previous Weekly Low 1933.04
Previous Monthly High 2009.49
Previous Monthly Low 1810.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1963.13
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1967.85
Daily Pivot Point S1 1951.53
Daily Pivot Point S2 1943.54
Daily Pivot Point S3 1931.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 1971.49
Daily Pivot Point R2 1983.46
Daily Pivot Point R3 1991.45

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD backs away from 1.0900 despite US data Premium

EUR/USD backs away from 1.0900 despite US data

EUR/USD reached at 1.0896, the highest level since late August and then pulled back, falling below 1.0850. The pair moved from the 1.0900 area despite softer-than-expected US economic data and lower Treasury yields. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2400 as DXY rebounds

GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2400 as DXY rebounds

GBP/USD failed to hold above 1.2450 and retreated to the 1.2400 area as the US dollar strengthened late on Thursday, despite weaker-than-expected US data and lower Treasury yields. A deterioration in risk sentiment supported the retreat.

GBP/USD News

Gold closer to $2,000 after breaking $1,975 Premium

Gold closer to $2,000 after breaking $1,975

Spot Gold rose significantly on Thursday, resuming the upside. XAU/USD broke above the $1,975 resistance area and jumped to the highest level in more than a week, boosted by a weaker US Dollar and falling Treasury yields. The price rose more than $20, also driven by technical factors.

Gold News

Celestia price could forget 143% rally as $5.8 million worth of TIA set to unlock over next year

Celestia price could forget 143% rally as $5.8 million worth of TIA set to unlock over next year

Celestia price noted a significant increase since its launch on October 31, adding itself among the cryptocurrencies that left a mark on the market. However, over the next couple of trading sessions, the cryptocurrency might see some decline owing to the barrage of supply set to flow into the market.

Read more

Alibaba Stock News: BABA falls below $79 as market dismisses buybacks, new dividend

Alibaba Stock News: BABA falls below $79 as market dismisses buybacks, new dividend

Alibaba (BABA) stock has sold off close to 10%, descending closely to long-term support at $78. The market did not appreciate the Chinese e-commerce leader’s fiscal second-quarter earnings results on Thursday. Alibaba missed the quarter’s sales consensus by $230 million

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures