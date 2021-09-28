Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains vulnerable near multi-week lows ahead of Powell

- Gold came under renewed selling pressure on Tuesday and dropped to multi-week lows.
- Surging US bond yields underpinned the USD and weighed heavily on the precious metal.
- The risk-off impulse in the markets extended some support to the safe-haven commodity.
- Gold Price Forecast: Focus remains on yields as XAU/USD eyes a pennant breakout
Gold extended its intraday descent through the early North American session and dropped to seven-week lows, below the $1,730 level in the last hour. Soaring US Treasury bond yields turned out to be a key factor driving flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal amid expectations for an early policy tightening by the Fed. It is worth recalling that the US central bank hinted last week that it will soon begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus as soon as November. Adding to this, the so-called dot plot indicated that more policymakers were inclined to raise interest rates in 2022.
The market speculations were reaffirmed by comments from a slew of influential FOMC members. Fed Governor Lael Brainard, New York Fed President John Williams and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans all expressed comfort with the first phase of policy tightening on Monday. Adding to this, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said this Tuesday the policy normalization can move faster than following the 2007 to 2009 crisis amid the robust speed of the economic recovery. Hence, the market focus will remain on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, due later in the day.
In the prepared remarks released on Monday, Powell cautioned that the causes of the recent rise in inflation may last longer than anticipated. The central bank chief said that the economic growth continues to strengthen but has met with upward price pressures caused by supply chain bottlenecks and other factors. Powell further added that the central bank would move against unchecked inflation if needed and contributed to the upward pressure on the US bond yields. This, in turn, pushed the US dollar to the highest level since August 20, which was seen as another factor weighing on the dollar-denominated gold.
That said, the risk-off impulse in the financial markets acted as a tailwind for traditional safe-haven assets and helped limit any further losses for the XAU/USD, at least for now. Investors remain worried about potential risks from the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group. This, along with a selloff in the money markets and the intensifying energy crisis, took its toll on the global risk sentiment. Nevertheless, gold remains vulnerable to prolong its bearish trajectory and aim to test the $1,700 round-figure mark.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1735.48
|Today Daily Change
|-14.62
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.84
|Today daily open
|1750.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1785.27
|Daily SMA50
|1789.27
|Daily SMA100
|1813.04
|Daily SMA200
|1804.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1760.88
|Previous Daily Low
|1744.88
|Previous Weekly High
|1787.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|1737.83
|Previous Monthly High
|1831.81
|Previous Monthly Low
|1687.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1750.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1754.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1743.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1735.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1727.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1759.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1767.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1775.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to five-week low on rising US yields, energy crisis
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.17, hitting the lowest since August 20 as Europe struggles with soaring gas prices and China suffers power cuts. ECB President Lagarde said the economy needs help. Fed Chair Powell is set to and US Consumer Confidence is also eyed.
GBP/USD plummets below 1.3550 on stronger dollar, energy crisis
GBP/USD has plunged under 1.3550, the lowest in 10 weeks. Markets are in a sour mood as China suffers from power outages. The British army is on standby to mitigate fuel shortages. The pound ignores the hawkish comments from BOE Governor Bailey.
XAU/USD eyes $1730 and $1727 as next downside targets
Gold is off the lows but remains vulnerable amid the underlying narrative the Fed could announce a sooner-than-expected rate hike, as the TIPS market has also started pricing in higher future inflation.
Crypto markets prepare for a bullish October
Bitcoin price shows signs of bullish breakout as it traverses a falling wedge. Ethereum price also displays an optimistic outlook as it forms a descending parallel channel.
Why is Apple stock falling?
Apple stock (AAPL) took the rise in bond yields poorly on Monday as tech stocks and the Nasdaq suffered disproportionally. The Nasdaq closed the worst performing index of the day -0.81% while the Dow was actually positive and the S&P 500 lost just over a quarter of a percent.