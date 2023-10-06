Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains on the defensive above $1,800, US NFP eyed

- Gold price remains under pressure near #1,820 on Friday.
- US Initial Jobless Claims last week came in below the expectation.
- Higher US Treasury yields exert some selling pressure on the gold price.
- Gold traders will focus on the US employment data due later on Friday.
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains on the defensive around $1,820 after bouncing off the weekly low of $1,813 during the early Asian session on Friday. The precious metal struggles to gain as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is not expected to abandon its ‘higher-for-longer’ stance on interest rates. Market players await the highly-anticipated US Nonfarm Payrolls for more clarity about labor market conditions.
That being said, the higher US Treasury yields exert some selling pressure on non-yielding assets like Gold. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) declined to 106.40 after retreating from monthly highs. US Treasury yields also edges lower, with the 10-year Treasury yield dropping to 4.73%. While the YS 2-year stays at 5.02%.
On Thursday, the US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on September 30 improved to 207K from the previous reading of 205K, according to the US Department of Labor. This figure registered below the market expectation of 210K. Furthermore, the US Balance of Trade deficit was $58.3 billion, lower than the expected of $62.3 billion and the $64.7 billion recorded in July.
The US employment data on Friday will be in the spotlight. The Nonfarm Payrolls are expected to rise by 170K while the Unemployment Rate is estimated to decline to 3.7% from 3.8%. The softer figures could trigger the sell-off in the Greenback against its rivals and might act as a tailwind for XAU/USD.
Gold traders will monitor the US Average Hourly Earnings for September, Nonfarm Payrolls, and the Unemployment Rate. These events could trigger the volatility in the market. Traders will take cues from these events and find trading opportunities around the gold price.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1821.39
|Today Daily Change
|1.33
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1820.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1891.77
|Daily SMA50
|1910.37
|Daily SMA100
|1928.67
|Daily SMA200
|1927.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1829.26
|Previous Daily Low
|1813.07
|Previous Weekly High
|1927.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|1846.37
|Previous Monthly High
|1953.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|1846.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1819.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1823.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1812.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1804.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1796.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1828.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1836.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1844.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
