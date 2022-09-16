Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD refreshes yearly low near $1,660 as strong yields propel US dollar

- Gold price takes offers to refresh 29-month low, down for fourth consecutive day.
- Yields reverse Asian session weakness, allowing DXY to cross weekly resistance line.
- Risk catalysts are the key ahead of next week’s FOMC, preliminary readings of Michigan CSI could offer intermediate directions.
Gold price (XAU/USD) stands on slippery ground as it renews the 29-month low around $1659 during the initial hour of Friday’s European session.
That said, the precious metal witnessed a pullback from the yearly low earlier in the day amid the market’s inaction. However, the latest recovery in the US Treasury bond yields seemed to have underpinned the US Dollar Index (DXY) and weighed on the XAU/USD prices.
The US 10-year Treasury yields not only reverse the early Asian session decline but also add 2.5 basis points to refresh the three-month high of around 3.48%. With this, the negative divergence with the two-year bond yields keeps signaling recession fears and weighing on the gold price. That said, the two-year US Treasury bond yields rise to the fresh high since late 2007, to 3.916% by the press time.
Also contributing to the bullion’s weakness are the recent hawkish bets on the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next move. The latest readings of the hawkish Fed bets from the CME’s FedWatch Tool suggest the market priced in the Fed’s 0.75% and 1.0% rate hikes during the next week’s Fed meeting with 76% and 24% chances versus 75% and 25% in that order.
Furthermore, downbeat economic forecasts and fears over the transition also weigh on gold prices. World Bank Chief Economist Indermit Gill on Thursday said he was concerned about "generalized stagflation," a period of low growth and high inflation, in the global economy, noting the bank had pared back forecasts for three-fourths of all countries, reported Reuters.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.85% to attack a weekly low while equities in the UK and Europe open in the red.
Moving on, preliminary readings of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI), expected 60 versus 58.2 prior. However, major attention will be given to the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting.
Technical analysis
Gold price extends downside break of a two-month-old support line, now resistance around $1,693, while refreshing the multi-month low. In doing so, the yellow metal ignores oversold RSI (14) while respecting the bearish MACD signals.
That said, a downward sloping trend line from August 22, close to $1,635 by the press time, is likely to offer immediate support to the XAU/USD.
Following that, the $1,600 threshold and April 2020 low near $1,572 will gain the market’s attention.
Alternatively, a corrective bounce may initially aim for the earlier yearly low, marked in July at around $1,680, before heading towards the previous support line, near $1,693 and the $1,700 threshold.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1659.97
|Today Daily Change
|-4.97
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30%
|Today daily open
|1664.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1720.43
|Daily SMA50
|1738.61
|Daily SMA100
|1787.72
|Daily SMA200
|1831.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1698.49
|Previous Daily Low
|1660.39
|Previous Weekly High
|1729.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|1691.47
|Previous Monthly High
|1807.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|1709.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1674.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1683.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1650.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1636.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1612.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1688.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1712.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1726.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD climbs above 1.1400 as dollar loses strength
GBP/USD managed to stage a rebound from the multi-decade low it touched at 1.1350 earlier in the day and rose above 1.1400. The renewed dollar weakness following the UoM Consumer Sentiment Survey fuels the pair's recovery ahead of the weekend.
EUR/USD extends rebound beyond parity
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above parity during the American trading hours on Friday. The greenback stays on the backfoot amid week-end flows and the soft inflation components of the UoM survey, allowing the pair to push higher.
Gold rises toward $1,680 as US yields edge lower
Gold gained traction and turned positive on the day above $1,670 in the American session on Friday. The UOM's Consumer Sentiment Survey showed declines in one-year and five-year inflation expectations, causing US yields to push lower and lifting XAU/USD.
Cardano price eyes a retest of $0.435 as ADA bears take control
Cardano price continues to shed gains after a sweep of the $0.505 resistance level. Continued selling pressure could see ADA drop to the $0.435 support level.
FedEx guidance withdrawal affects UPS, Amazon
FedEx (FDX) stole the headlines on Thursday with its poor quarterly earnings release. What seeped into the sell-off of similar stocks though was the parcel delivery company's withdrawing of full-year guidance.