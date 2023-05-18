Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovery hinges on $1,995 breakout, US debt limit optimism

- Gold price prints corrective bounce from three-week low to snap two-day losing streak.
- Retreat in yields, market’s cautious mood allows XAU/USD to lick its wounds.
- US Dollar’s struggle with 100-DMA amid Target Corp-linked markets fears prod Gold sellers.
- Convergence of 50-HMA, previous support line limited immediate upside with eyes on US debt limit, Fed news.
Gold price (XAU/USD) clings to mild gains around $1,985 as it licks its wounds near the lowest levels in three weeks, snapping a two-day downtrend amid early Thursday in Europe. In doing so, the yellow metal benefits from the US Dollar’s struggle to extend the latest run-up at the multi-day top amid mixed sentiment surrounding the default conditions and fears of easing retail sales in the US.
That said, US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy managed to convince the markets that they can unite to avoid the ‘catastrophic’ default, which in turn underpinned the market’s risk-on mood and propelled the US Dollar. The greenback’s run-up also took clues from mostly upbeat US data and hawkish Fed talks.
However, the cautious mood due to the nearness to the US debt ceiling expiry of early June and doubts about the US diplomats’ ability to strike a deal on multiple issues that can help solve the debt-limit problem seem to weigh on the sentiment and the US Dollar.
On the same line are fears of easing US statistics as Reuters said that US retail sales have remained resilient despite higher prices but consumers have been careful about their spending, hurting companies such as Target and Home Depot, whose merchandise largely consists of discretionary products. The same joins the Fed’s dovish hike to prod the US Dollar bulls.
Amid these plays, US Dollar Index (DXY) buyers struggle to keep the reins at the highest levels in seven weeks, sluggish near 102.85-80 by the press time. Elsewhere, S&P500 Futures print mild losses despite the upbeat Wall Street close whereas the US Treasury bond yields remain sidelined at the multi-day top. That said, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields rose to the highest levels since May 01 and April 24 while portraying a four-day uptrend near 3.57% and 4.16% respectively, easing to 3.55% and 4.13% by the press time.
Moving ahead, a lack of major data/events may allow the Gold price to cover but the risk catalysts are the key to watch for clear directions.
Gold price technical analysis
Although the oversold RSI (14) line allowed the Gold price to recover from a three-week low, backed by the bullish MACD signals, a convergence of the 50-Hour Moving Average (HMA) and the support-turned-resistance line from April 27, close to $1,995 by the press time, appears a tough nut to crack for the bulls.
Even if the XAU/USD manages to rise past $1,995, the $2,000 psychological magnet and the previous resistance line from May 03, close to $2,010 at the latest, could challenge the Gold buyers.
Meanwhile, the Gold Price pullback remains elusive unless it breaks the three-week-old horizontal support area surrounding $1,975-74.
It’s worth mentioning that the mid-April low of near $1,969 and the previous monthly bottom of around $1,950 are some extra filters toward the south.
To sum up, the Gold price recovery remains unimpressive below $2,010.
Gold price: Hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1984.23
|Today Daily Change
|2.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|1981.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2007.25
|Daily SMA50
|1981.86
|Daily SMA100
|1925.75
|Daily SMA200
|1824.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1993.13
|Previous Daily Low
|1975.07
|Previous Weekly High
|2048.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|2000.95
|Previous Monthly High
|2048.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|1949.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1981.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1986.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1973.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1965.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1955.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1991.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2001.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2009.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
