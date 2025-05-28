- Gold prices bounce off moving average support, reclaiming the $3,300 level.
- XAU/USD technical levels remain firm within a bull flag pattern.
- Momentum remains neutral with a narrow range hinting at the potential for a breakout.
Gold prices are threatening key technical layers of support on Wednesday, with Bullion searching for a fresh catalyst to drive prices out of the confines of the bull flag pattern.
After erasing 1.25% on Tuesday, the momentum of the downtrend has temporarily paused. At the time of writing, Gold prices are trading above the $3,300 psychological level with the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) providing additional support at $3,289.
The current zone of price action remains technically significant, as it aligns with the upper bound of the bull flag and the 23.60% Fibonacci Retracement level of the January-April move at $3,290.
Gold prices bounce off support as pressure builds within the confines of a bull flag
With the descending trendline from the bull flag providing an additional barrier of resistance for bulls near $3,320, bears have struggled to gain momentum below the Fibonacci support.
With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) flattening around 52, the next big move for the yellow metal hinges on whether bulls or bears can break free from their relative zones of restriction.
Gold daily chart
A breakdown below $3,200 could open the door toward the 38.2% retracement level at $3,161, followed by deeper support near the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci levels at $3,057 and $2,952, respectively.
On the upside, a decisive breakout above the descending wedge, particularly a close above $3,350-$3,360, would likely attract bullish momentum. Such a breakout would target a retest of April’s all-time high just below $3,500.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains under pressure near 1.1300 prior to FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD now extends its correction from earlier tops and remains en route to challenge the key support in the 1.1300 neighbourhood, always on the back of the continuation of the rebound in the US Dollar as investors wait for the publlication of the FOMC Minutes in the European evening.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3500 as USD holds ground
GBP/USD continues to push lower after closing in negative territory on Tuesday and trades below 1.3500 on Wednesday. The US Dollar (USD) stays resilient against its rivals following this week's upbeat data releases, making it difficult for the pair to regain its traction.
Gold clings to small gains above $3,300 ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold fails to gather directional momentum and stays in a consolidation phase above $3,300 midweek. The uncertainty surrounding the US trade relations and elevated geopolitical tensions help XAU/USD keep its footing as market focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Crypto Today: BTC, ETH spot ETFs continue to post inflows ahead of FOMC minutes
The cryptocurrency market is moving broadly sideways, with Bitcoin's (BTC) recovery weakening under $110,000 ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting minutes on Wednesday.
Tariff tango turns risk on rumba: Wall Street rips on the reversal
Wall Street came back from the long weekend not just rested, but revved. Traders hit their desks Tuesday morning like sprinters out of the blocks, still shaking off the BBQ smoke and armed with a pent-up cocktail of cash, FOMO, and a headline they’ve seen before—only shinier.