Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebound appears elusive below $1,990 hurdle – Confluence Detector

- Gold price struggles to defend Friday’s corrective bounce off seven-week low.
- Haywire US debt ceiling talks flag default fears and weigh on US Dollar, putting a floor under XAU/USD.
- Federal Reserve communications have also been unimpressive and poke Gold bulls.
- US PMIs, Fed’s favorite inflation gauge and debt ceiling negotiations are crucial for XAU/USD directions.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) licks its wounds after a two-week downtrend as markets brace for the top-tier data/events. The precious metal’s latest corrective bounce could be linked to mixed concerns about US debt ceiling expiration as US President Joe Biden appears hopeful of avoiding the default but Republicans appear less in the mood to let go of demands, which in turn stalled previous negotiations. Additionally, the latest shift in Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s tone, citing the banking fears as the catalysts to ease the pressure for higher rates, also allows the XAU/USD to grind higher. Furthermore, upbeat expectations from China add strength to the Gold buyers as they battle the bears.
Alternatively, the recently firmer US data and hawkish Fed bets exert downside pressure on the Gold price, which in turn highlight this week’s US PMIs and Core PCE Price Index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, as the key to determining near-term XAU/USD moves.
Above all, the US debt ceiling announcements are crucial to gauge near-term Gold price moves.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: Acceptance above $1,990 is critical for XAU/USD on road to recovery
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
As per our Technical Confluence Indicator, the Gold price stays below the $1,990 resistance confluence comprising the 50-DMA, Fibonacci 68.1% on one month and upper band of the Bollinger on the hourly timeframe.
Before that, the previous daily high and 5-DMA caps immediate upside moves of the Gold price near $1,984.
That said, the upper band of the Bollinger on the four-hour chart and Fibonacci 68.1% on one week highlights $1,995 as an extra filter towards the north ahead of challenging the $2,000 round figure comprising Pivot Point one-day R2.
On the flip side, a convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% on one day and the middle band of the Bollinger on the hourly chart, around $1,970, restricts short-term Gold price downside.
Following that, the Fibonacci 23.6% on one week, close to $1,968, may prod the XAU/USD bears before directing them toward the $1,954 key support encompassing the lower band of the Bollinger on the four-hour chart and the previous daily low.
It’s worth noting that the Gold price weakness past $1,954 could give control to the bears.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.0800 amid weaker US Dollar, yields
EUR/USD is consolidating recovery gains above 1.0800 heading toward the European open. The US Dollar remains undermined by falling US Treasury bond yields amid protracted US debt-ceiling talks and a dovish Fed outlook. Focus remains on US debt ceiling meeting.
GBP/USD trades flat near 1.2450 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD is holding steady near 1.2450 in early Europe, having faded the Asian recovery move. The pair is struggling despite a defensive US Dollar, as the US debt ceiling uncertainty-led cautious risk tone weighs on the risk currency.
Gold rebound appears elusive below $1,990 hurdle
Gold price licks its wounds after a two-week downtrend as markets brace for the top-tier data/events. The precious metal’s latest corrective bounce could be linked to mixed concerns about US debt ceiling expiration as US President Joe Biden appears hopeful of avoiding the default.
Shiba Inu price provides an opportunity for patient holders playing the long game
SHIB has been moving sideways for quite some time with no directional bias in sight. But this range tightening is reminiscent of the price action seen between May and September 2021.
Debt ceiling talks are an out of control elevator
The US Debt Ceiling talks completely broke down over the weekend. Both President Biden and Senator McCarthy have since suggested they remain optimistic, following an emergency call, with a new meeting planned for Monday.