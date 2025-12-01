TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rallies past $4,250 as the US Dollar dives

  • Gold hits fresh six-week highs above $4,260, boosted by the US Dollar's weakness.
  • Futures markets price anby 85% chance of a 25 bps Fed rate cut next week.
  • XAU/USD has reached oversold levels, hinting at a potential consolidation.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rallies past $4,250 as the US Dollar dives
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

Gold (XAU/USD) rallies for the second consecutive day on Monday, reaching fresh six-week highs above $4,250. Investors' expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates further next week are crushing the US Dollar Index, while a moderate risk aversion is supporting safe-haven flows towards precious metals.

A batch of weak US macroeconomic figures released after the US government reopening has strengthened the case for further Fed monetary easing in December, and the dovish comments by Fed officials have confirmed those views. The CME Group’s Fedwatch Tool is pricing in an 85% chance of a quarter-point rate cut in December with two or three more such cuts in 2025.

Technical Analysis: The Next resistance is at the $4,300 area

XAU/USD Chart
XAU/USD 4-Hour Chart

The technical picture remains positive. Momentum indicators highlight the bullish trend, although the oversold levels at the 4-hour Relative Strength Index warn about a stretched market and the possibility of a consolidation or even a bearish correction.

Bulls are struggling to consolidate above the $4,250 area at the moment. Further up, the $4,300 psychological level and the top of the ascending channel from late October lows, now at $4,305, emerge as the next upside targets.

The intraday low is at $4220. A bearish reaction below that level is likely to be challenged at the November 26 and 27 low, at $4,140, ahead of the November 25 low, at $4,105. The bottom of the channel is now at $4,050.

Gold FAQs

Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.

Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.

Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.

The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD hits three-week tops near 1.1650 ahead of US ISM

EUR/USD hits three-week tops near 1.1650 ahead of US ISM

EUR/USD is on the front foot on Monday, climbing to its strongest level since mid-November and holding well past 1.1600. The US Dollar is broadly softer as traders lean into the idea of a Fed rate cut in December, giving the risk complex some extra lift. All eyes now turn to the upcoming US PMI figures to see whether the move has more room to run.

GBP/USD flirts with multi-week highs around 1.3270

GBP/USD flirts with multi-week highs around 1.3270

GBP/USD clocks decent gains and revisits the upper 1.3200s in an auspicous start to the new trading week. Cable’s uptick comes on the back of further downside pressure on the US Dollar as markets bet on a more dovish Fed, which is helping the British Pound keep its footing prior to US data releases.

Gold clinches two-month peaks past $4,260

Gold clinches two-month peaks past $4,260

Gold is kicking off the week with strong momentum, trading above $4,260, or two-month highs. Growing confidence in another Fed rate cut, fuelled by recent dovish comments from policymakers, is keeping the precious metal well supported as buyers stay in control.

Binance Asia Head talks about end of a cycle, start of a new era in crypto

Binance Asia Head talks about end of a cycle, start of a new era in crypto

SB Seker is head of Asia Pacific at Binance, one of the largest centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. FXStreet interviewed Seker for insight on the four year crypto market cycle, Binance's plans for web3 and crypto users and crypto regulation and adoption in India, Asia.

When is the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data and how could it affect EUR/USD

When is the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data and how could it affect EUR/USD

The US Institute of Supply Management Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for November is due for release today at 15:00 GMT. Investors will closely monitor the Manufacturing PMI data to get an overview of overall factory activities.

Binance Asia Head talks about end of a cycle, start of a new era in crypto

Binance Asia Head talks about end of a cycle, start of a new era in crypto

SB Seker is head of Asia Pacific at Binance, one of the largest centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. FXStreet interviewed Seker for insight on the four year crypto market cycle, Binance's plans for web3 and crypto users and crypto regulation and adoption in India, Asia.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers