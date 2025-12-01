Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rallies past $4,250 as the US Dollar dives

Gold (XAU/USD) rallies for the second consecutive day on Monday, reaching fresh six-week highs above $4,250. Investors' expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates further next week are crushing the US Dollar Index, while a moderate risk aversion is supporting safe-haven flows towards precious metals.



A batch of weak US macroeconomic figures released after the US government reopening has strengthened the case for further Fed monetary easing in December, and the dovish comments by Fed officials have confirmed those views. The CME Group’s Fedwatch Tool is pricing in an 85% chance of a quarter-point rate cut in December with two or three more such cuts in 2025.

Technical Analysis: The Next resistance is at the $4,300 area

XAU/USD 4-Hour Chart

The technical picture remains positive. Momentum indicators highlight the bullish trend, although the oversold levels at the 4-hour Relative Strength Index warn about a stretched market and the possibility of a consolidation or even a bearish correction.



Bulls are struggling to consolidate above the $4,250 area at the moment. Further up, the $4,300 psychological level and the top of the ascending channel from late October lows, now at $4,305, emerge as the next upside targets.



The intraday low is at $4220. A bearish reaction below that level is likely to be challenged at the November 26 and 27 low, at $4,140, ahead of the November 25 low, at $4,105. The bottom of the channel is now at $4,050.