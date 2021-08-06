Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD points to deeper losses if death cross gets confirmed

In the run-up to the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) showdown this Friday, gold is extending the previous declines, flirting with the key $1800 level. Downside remains favored, according to FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta.
See – Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to gain bullish traction on a break above $1834 – Commerzbank
US NFP to confirm death cross for XAU/USD?
“The greenback continues to hold the higher ground, in anticipation that a stronger NFP report could add credence to the hawkish rhetoric by the Fed. In that case, investors could dump the non-yielding gold while stocks could also take a beating amid worries over stimulus rollback.”
“The risks remain to the downside for gold price amid a looming death cross on the daily time frame. The 50-DMA is fast approaching the 200-DMA, looking to pierce through the latter from above.”
“Immediate support is seen at the range lows around $1790, below which a sell-off towards the multi-month lows of $1751 could be in the offing.”
“Gold bulls need to recapture the previous support now resistance at 100-DMA at $1805, above which the 21-DMA at $1810could test the bullish commitments.”
“Powerful resistance at the 50 and 200-DMAs confluence at $1819 could emerge as a tough nut to crack for gold buyers.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bearish impulse eyes 1.1800 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1800, renewing weekly bottom ahead of the European open. Firmer Treasury yields back the US dollar amid covid woes, stimulus deadlock. US data keeps tapering tantrums alive amid the pre-NFP trading lull.
GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.3950 amid stronger dollar, NFP eyed
GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.3950 on NFP Friday. US dollar index stays firm above 92.30 on upbeat economic data and Fed’s tapering expectations. Sterling remains unaffected by a mild BOE’s hawkish tilt.
Gold: US NFP to confirm death cross? Downside remains favored
After a volatile Wednesday, gold price resumed its downtrend on Thursday and breached the $1800 level before recovering to $1804.48 at the close. Gold’s daily setup points to deeper losses if the death cross gets confirmed.
Shiba Inu price fails to react despite Coinbase Custody listing
Shiba Inu price is in a tough place that becomes apparent as it failed to move despite Coinbase inducting SHIB into Coinbase Custody. The consolidation around two critical support levels has been ongoing for roughly two weeks now and shows no signs of a breakout.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Why the dollar could surge in (almost) any scenario
Less than half of the early expectations – that is what ADP's private-sector jobs report has pointed to in July. With only 330,000 new positions against 695,000 projected, investors have taken notice and decreased their projections for the official NFP due out on Friday.