Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD oscillates above $1,800 amid USD rebound, ahead of US ISM PMI

- Gold price is hovering above $1,800.00, downside looks likely as DXY rebounds.
- Fed Powell is unable to deliver any guarantee on bringing the inflation rate down to 2%.
- Investors are expecting an underperformance on the US ISM PMI front.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is holding itself above the psychological support of $1,800.00. The precious metal is declining gradually and is expected to remain in the grip of bears as the US dollar index (DXY) has rebounded modestly. Considering the price action, the gold prices are expected to violate $1,800.00 and the bears will show their true colors.
Traders should understand the fact that the commentary from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell in his speech at ECB’s annual Forum on Central Banking has underpinned the DXY for a prolonged period. Fed Powell mentioned that the Fed will focus on returning the inflation rate at 2% by deploying the quantitative measures but there is no guarantee of that. This indicates that investors should start admitting that higher rates are for a prolonged period now and the employment tenure of Fed chair Jerome Powell will be full of troubles and challenges.
In today’s session, the spotlight will remain on the US Institute of Supply Management (ISM) Purchase Managers Index (PMI) data. As per the preliminary estimates of 55 vs. 56.1 previously reported, an underperformance is expected by the market participants.
Gold technical analysis
On an hourly scale, the gold prices are on a verge of giving a downside break of Thursday’s low at $1802.79 which will activate the descending triangle formation and will drag the precious metal vertically lower. Declining 20- and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $1,809.23 and $1,814.00 respectively add to the downside filters. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has tumbled below 40.00, which signals a fresh bearish impulsive wave ahead.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1804.47
|Today Daily Change
|-2.83
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1807.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1834.99
|Daily SMA50
|1849.89
|Daily SMA100
|1891.72
|Daily SMA200
|1845.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1825.19
|Previous Daily Low
|1802.79
|Previous Weekly High
|1847.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|1816.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1879.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1811.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1816.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1798.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1789.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1775.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1820.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1834.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1843.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
