Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD moves back above $2,000 amid weaker USD, bulls lack conviction

- Gold price edges higher on Tuesday, albeit the intraday uptick lacks follow-through.
- The emergence of fresh selling around the US Dollar lends support to the XAU/USD.
- Bets for more Fed rate hikes keep the US bond yields elevated and cap the upside.
Gold price regains some positive traction on Tuesday and moves away from a one-and-half-week low, around the $1,981 region touched the previous day. The XAU/USD sticks to its modest intraday gains, around the $2,000 psychological mark, through the first half of the European session, though the intraday uptick lacks bullish conviction.
Modest US Dollar weakness benefits Gold price
The US Dollar (USD) comes under some selling pressure and for now, seems to have stalled a two-day-old recovery trend from a one-year low touched last week. This, in turn, is seen lending some support to the US Dollar-denominated Gold price, though a combination of factors keeps a lid on any meaningful appreciating move. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to continue lifting interest rates amid a rise in short-term inflation expectations. This, along with a positive tone around the equity markets, might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the XAU/USD.
Bets for more Fed rate hikes act as a headwind for XAU/USD
The University of Michigan's preliminary report released last Friday showed that one-year inflation expectations rose from 3.6% to 4.6% in April. Furthermore, Fed Governor Christopher Waller on Friday called for further rate hikes and said that the job was still not done as inflation remains far too high. Adding to this, the New York Fed reported on Monday that its barometer of manufacturing activity in the state increased for the first time in five months. This, in turn, lifted bets for another 25 basis points (bps) lift-off at the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in May.
Positive risk tone contributes to capping gains for Gold price
The prospects for further policy tightening by the Fed keep the US Treasury bond yields elevated, which, in turn, caps gains for the non-yielding Gold price. Meanwhile, stronger-than-expected Chinese economic growth eases fears about an imminent global recession and boosts investors' confidence. Data released earlier this Tuesday showed that the Chinese economy expanded by 4.5% during the January-March quarter, well above estimates and the 2.9% in the previous quarter. This, in turn, dents demand for traditional safe-haven assets and keeps a lid on any further gains for the XAU/USD.
Traders now eye US housing market data for some impetus
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of Building Permits and Housing Starts later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to Gold price. Apart from this, traders will take cues from the broader risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities around the XAU/USD.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the $1,980 area now seems to have emerged as an immediate strong support. A convincing break through the said level will negate the positive outlook and prompt some technical selling. The Gold price might then accelerate the corrective decline towards the $1,965-$1,960 intermediate support en route to the $1,950 horizontal zone.
On the flip side, bulls might now wait for a move beyond the overnight swing high, around the $2,015-$2,016 area before placing fresh bets. The Gold price might then climb to the YTD peak, around the $2,047-$2,049 region touched last Thursday, before climbing further towards retesting the all-time high, around the $2,070-$2,075 region set in August 2020.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2002.83
|Today Daily Change
|7.67
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|1995.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1989.4
|Daily SMA50
|1909.64
|Daily SMA100
|1877.84
|Daily SMA200
|1794.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2015.13
|Previous Daily Low
|1981.23
|Previous Weekly High
|2048.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|1986.28
|Previous Monthly High
|2009.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|1809.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1994.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2002.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1979.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1963.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1945.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2013.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2031.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2047.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0950 after ZEW data
EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.0950 on Tuesday. ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment for Germany and the Eurozone declined in April but these figures don't seem to be having an impact on the Euro's valuation. Investors await housing data from the US.
GBP/USD regains 1.2400 after mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is extending its recovery above 1.2400 in the early European morning. Pound Sterling bulls cheer elevated UK's pay growth level, fanning BoE rate hike bets. The US Dollar remains on the back foot amid a cautious market mood.
Gold rebound remains elusive below $2,010 hurdle amid cautious optimism
Gold price struggles to defend early Tuesday’s corrective bounce around the $2,000 round figure as XAU/USD bears the burden of the US Dollar’s retreat heading into the European session.
Can Bitcoin bears manifest a 30% crash?
Bitcoin price shows a loss of bullish momentum, and it could be due to investors booking profits. Since BTC has produced a lower low, this move could trigger a notorious slide.
Banks entering weaker seasonal period on earnings focus
The focus for banks this earnings season is what are deposit levels like. With many major banks offering low-interest rate levels on deposits, despite higher-yielding bonds are depositors moving their accounts in search of better returns?