Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks to extend consolidation near $1,750

- Gold remains on track to close flat on Thursday.
- Key technical levels remain intact as XAU/USD waits for the next significant catalyst.
- Gold could extend its rebound if it manages to clear $1,760.
Following Wednesday's impressive rebound, gold fluctuated in a relatively narrow range on Thursday and remains on track to close the day little changed around $1,750.
The sharp decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields and the renewed USD weakness following the July CPI inflation report from the US helped XAU/USD gain traction on Wednesday. Although the pair managed to advance to a daily high of $1,758 earlier in the day, it failed to preserve its bullish momentum.
With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising 2% and erasing Wednesday's losses, the greenback managed to stay resilient against its rivals and forced XAU/USD to retrace its daily climb.
The data from the US showed on Thursday that the Initial Jobless Claims declined by 12,000 to 375,000 in the week ending August 7 as expected. Furthermore, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Producer Price Index for final demand rose to 7.8% on a yearly basis in July from 7.3% in June. Although this reading beat the market expectation of 7.3%, it failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.
On Friday, the University of Michigan's preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index for August will be the only data featured in the US economic docket, suggesting that XAU/USD is likely to stay directionless ahead of the weekend.
Gold technical outlook
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart is moving sideways below 40, showing that the near-term outlook remains bearish after gold corrected its oversold readings.
On the downside, the initial support is located at $1,730 (static level) ahead of $1,720 (August 10 low) and $1,700 (psychological level).
On the other hand, $1,760 aligns as the first static resistance. In case XAU/USD manages to make a daily close above that level and flip it into support, it could target $1,785 (static level) ahead of $1,795 (20-day SMA) and $1,800 (psychological level).
Additional levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1753.17
|Today Daily Change
|1.57
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1751.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1796.91
|Daily SMA50
|1808.88
|Daily SMA100
|1804.41
|Daily SMA200
|1816.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1754.51
|Previous Daily Low
|1724.18
|Previous Weekly High
|1831.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|1758.79
|Previous Monthly High
|1834.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1765.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1742.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1735.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1732.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1713.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1702.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1762.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1773.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1793.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
