Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD is meeting a critical resistance ahead of NFP

- Gold is consolidating at a critical area on the daily charts.
- Bears are monitoring the US dollar for further downside as we head into the NFP.
- Bulls will note the shortness of the dollar and look for some opportunities to buy it on the cheap.
The price of gold settled in the spot market on Thursday back in the $1,800's. It made a high of $1,809 and printed a low of $1,788.68. Central banks were the theme and the hawkishness has stripped the yellow metal down a level. The Bank of England and the European Central Banks are firming up on monetary policy, in line with the Fed which is raising the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
However, besides the hawkishness at central banks, the US dollar has come unstuck this week from the Fed-bid. A chorus of Fed officials, weaker jobs data and a slide in ISM services from the prior month is weighing on the greenback that fell below 96 DXY on Thursday.
Following an initial drop, gold has found some solace ahead of Friday's US Nonfarm Payrolls data. This ''will be keenly watched by precious metal market participants, but we expect a weak jobs print is unlikely to sway the Fed from its decisively hawkish tone,'' analysts at TD Securities explained. However, the analysts also argued that ''a weaker-than-expected NFP report would reinforce the recent USD selloff.''
''It works through two channels: rates and risk. Risk sentiment would likely welcome easier financial conditions, especially if Omicron explains the growth weakness. That said, our dashboard shows the USD reaching oversold levels again so we use this recent pullback as a buying opportunity ahead of next month's Fed meeting.''
Related to gold, the analysts explained that they ''expect the central bank to look past recent weakness as being related to Omicron's fallout, which suggests the precious metals complex will remain under pressure. Indeed, quantitative easing has influenced all asset prices by boosting liquidity premiums, which ignites fears that quantitative tightening will particularly weigh on asset prices including gold.''
The analysts added that ''with this market framework in mind, prices are vulnerable to a deeper consolidation in support of our tactical short gold position. With that said, CTAs have also resumed liquidations, and could once again target a net short position if markets fail to hold above $1803/oz on the day.
Gold technical analysis
As stated at the start of the week's analysis in the Chart of the Week, ''should this playout, and if the bears commit ... additional supply could be the straw that breaks the camel's back for a sizeable continuation to crack the trendline support as follows:
Gold live market
The wick to the downside could draw in some subsequent offers and the NFP's could be the catalyst. With that being said, if the greenback buckles again, then the focus should be on the upside for a deeper correction towards the higher Fibonaccis.
The M15 DXY chart is offering a bearish bias as follows:
I the prior analysis, however, it was stated that '' if the US dollar continues on its southerly trajectory, then the neckline of the M would be the last defence for a restest of the wedge resistance the $1,850's once again'':
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains post-ECB gains, approaches January monthly high
EUR/USD trades near a daily high of 1.1451, the highest level since mid-January. The euro was already outperforming following ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments. She didn't push back against market pricing of rate hikes in 2022.
GBP/USD grinds higher around 1.3600 as bulls fear bumpy road
GBP/USD bulls take a breather around a fortnight high surrounding 1.3600, during the sixth positive day amid Friday’s Asian session. The cable pair justifies the clear upside break of the 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of the July-December 2021 downside, as well as sustained trading beyond the 100-DMA.
Gold is meeting a critical resistance ahead of NFP
The price of gold settled in the spot market on Thursday back in the $1,800's. It made a high of $1,809 and printed a low of $1,788.68. Central banks were the theme and the hawkishness has stripped the yellow metal down a level.
Cardano witnessed strength at $1 support as ADA awaits move to $1.42
Cardano price continues to hold on to the $1 value area as its primary support zone. A massive amount of buying within that value area has occurred over the past ten days, with more accumulation occurring every day. The net result of this buying behavior is an anticipated rally.
NFP preview & why EUR beat GBP 4-fold post ECB/BOE
Between Facebook’s weak earnings and negative guidance, a rate hike from the Bank of England and concerns about inflation from the European Central Bank, it proved to be a very lively day in the forex market. EUR and GBP soared on the back of the rate decisions.