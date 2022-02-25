Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD is losing $80 retreats from a 15-month high to $1890 amid a risk-on market mood

- In the week, XAU/USD is losing so far 0.30%, snapping three consecutive weeks of gains.
- A risk-on market mood, and high US T-bond yields, weighed on the non-yielding metal.
- XAU/USD Technical Outlook: Downward biased, as a bearish harami candle chart pattern looms.
Gold (XAU/USD} is set to end the week with losses after reaching a daily high at $1974.48 on Thursday. Breaking news that Russia would be open to sit down and talk with the Ukrainian Government, increased appetite for riskier assets, to the detriment of save-haven assets, like precious metals and low yielder currencies. Said that XAU/USD remains beneath the $1900 handle, trading at $1892 at the time of writing.
A busy week in the global financial markets witnessed how fragile the market sentiment is. The Ukraine-Russia conflict does not ease, and in fact, as of late, reports said that attacks on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv increased. Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Markarove stated that Russia’s attack on Ukraine has been more brutal, while Kyiv’s mayor reported blasts within minutes, which were heard close to a power station in Kyiv.
Despite the aforementioned, the market mood persists upbeat, as shown by US equities trading in the green, probably on month-end flows. Nevertheless, the greenback falls 0.50% sits at 96.68, while the rise in US Treasury yields weighed on the non-yielding metal, with the 10-year note up 1.5 bps sitting at 1.988%.
XAU/USD, in the last two days, rallied to a one-and-a-half-year high at $1,974.48 early Thursday but has plunged since then and so far failed to cling to the $1900 area. Worth noting that some investors are aware that the Russian Central Bank has some reserves in gold and booked profits ahead of reaching the $2,000 mark in fears that President Putin could use some of those to support the Russian ruble.
The US economic docket reported some macroeconomic data earlier. Durable Good Orders for January smashed expectations rising 1.6% m/m, while Fed’s favorite measure of inflation, PCE annually based, broke the 6% threshold. That said, Fed odds of hiking rates in the March meeting have risen. Later, the UoM Consumer Sentiment for February kept above the 60.0 threshold, but trailed January readings.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD
XAU/USD price action in the week saw a move of $100 on Thursday, as Russia/Ukraine tensions increased. However, Thursday’s candle left a huge wick above the real body, demonstrating intense selling pressure mounted above $1,909. That, alongside Friday’s price action, confirms a bearish harami pattern that would be validated once XAU/USD breaks the $1,878.09 support.
XAU/USD’s first support level would be February 24 daily low at $1,878.09. Breach of the latter would expose the 9-month-old resistance/support trendline around $1,850-55, and then a test of the 50-day moving average (DMA) at $1,829.76.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1892.05
|Today Daily Change
|-6.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|1898.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1849.33
|Daily SMA50
|1828
|Daily SMA100
|1812.75
|Daily SMA200
|1809
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1974.51
|Previous Daily Low
|1878.22
|Previous Weekly High
|1902.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|1844.65
|Previous Monthly High
|1853.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1780.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1915
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1937.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1859.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1820.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1763.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1955.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2013.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2052.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains the 1.1200 level as mood improves
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1240, as demand for the greenback receded and stocks bounced. Market players maintain their eyes on Russia-Ukraine developments, and tensions continue in the region.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
Bitcoin price suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well.
BABA bounces off $100 after earnings to close above $108
Alibaba shares dropped all the way to $100 on Thursday after China's biggest ecommerce company released fiscal Q3 earnings that beat on the bottom line but missed on the top line.