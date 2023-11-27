Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hovers above $2,010 on weaker US Dollar

Market participants seem adopting caution before a string of key economic readings from the United States (US), including the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized for the third quarter, and the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, a key inflation indicator. These data may offer a comprehensive view of the country's economic performance and price trends excluding volatile food and energy components.

US Dollar Index (DXY) extends losses despite improved US Treasury yields. Even though there's speculation about the possibility of easing, Federal Reserve (Fed) officials emphasized the need for further tightening. Their stance indicated a commitment to closely monitoring incoming data before making decisions.

However, the Year-to-Date (YTD) data on China's industrial profits, showing a decline of 7.8% compared to the previous drop of 9.0%, may have a dampening effect on the initially positive sentiment arising from the People's Bank of China's (PBoC) additional stimulus measures.

The price of Gold might experience additional strength, driven by positive sentiment stemming from the news that the People's Bank of China (PBoC) has issued a notice to boost financial support for private firms.

Gold price maintains its position above $2,010 per troy ounce during the European session on Monday. The US Dollar's (USD) weakness, fueled by increasing speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) has concluded its interest rate hikes, has proven advantageous for the yellow metal. Gold price has benefited from this trend, alongside indications of a global economic slowdown.

