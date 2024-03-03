Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds below the $2,100 mark, a nine-week high, eyes on Chinese Services PMI data

- Gold price holds positive ground near $2,085.55 in Monday’s early Asian session.
- The US ISM Manufacturing PMI came in worse than expected, dropping to 47.8 in February from 49.1 in January.
- Fed’s Bostic said the central bank would cut rates in the summertime if the economy evolves as he expects.
Gold price (XAU/USD) rose to a nine-week high below the $2,100 mark during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. The downbeat US economic data on Friday triggered speculation about the interest rate cuts later this year. Additionally, the lower US Treasury yields added impetus to the rise in investor demand for the yellow metal. At press time, the gold price is trading at $2,085.55, unchanged for the day.
Data released from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Friday showed that the US Manufacturing PMI dropped to 47.8 in February from 49.1 in the previous reading. The figure registered the 16th consecutive month that it remained below 50, which indicates a contraction in manufacturing.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) held the policy rate steady at the 5.25–5.50% range at its January meeting. Investors anticipated that the Fed to lower the rate by the end of 2024. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he will monitor the longer-term trends and repeated his view that he sees the US central bank cutting rates in the summertime if the economy evolves as he expects. This, in turn, might improve the appeal of yellow metal and lift the price of gold.
Chinese Manufacturing sent mixed signals last month about the health of the economy. Investors will take more cues from the Chinese Caixin Services PMI for February on Tuesday. Additionally, the development surrounding the stimulus measure from the Chinese authorities could provide some support for the gold price.
Gold traders will keep an eye on the Chinese February Caixin Services PMI and the US ISM Services PMI on Tuesday. The Fed's Chair Jerome Powell testifies on Wednesday might offer some hints about a broad overview of the economy and monetary policy. On Friday, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) will be in the spotlight.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2085.72
|Today Daily Change
|2.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|2083.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2026.34
|Daily SMA50
|2033.89
|Daily SMA100
|2014.23
|Daily SMA200
|1968.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2088.39
|Previous Daily Low
|2039.12
|Previous Weekly High
|2088.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|2024.57
|Previous Monthly High
|2065.49
|Previous Monthly Low
|1984.26
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2069.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2057.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2052.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2021.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2003.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2101.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2119.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2150.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps gains near 1.0850 amid cautious markets
EUR/USD is holding gains near 1.0850 in Asian trading on Monday. The US Dollar is finding its feeling, as Asian markets trade mixed and fuel a sense of caution. Investors remain unnerved ahead of a big week, with ECB rate decision and Powell's testimony in focus.
GBP/USD sticks to modest intraday gains above mid-1.2600s amid softer USD
The GBP/USD pair builds on Friday's goodish rebound from the 1.2600 round figure, or a one-and-half-week trough and gains some positive traction for the second successive day on Monday. The momentum lifts spot prices to a multi-day peak, around the 1.2660-1.2665 area during the Asian session.
Gold price consolidates near two-month peak, bullish potential seems intact
Gold price is seen oscillating in a narrow range during the Asian session on Monday and consolidating last week's strong gains to the $2,088-2,089 region, or its highest level since December 28. The US Dollar continues to be undermined by the disappointing release of the US ISM survey on Friday.
XRP price hits new yearly high at $0.65, attorney says Ripple’s influence on XRP is decelerating
XRP price climbed to a new 2024 high of $0.65 on Saturday and suffered a minor pullback to $0.63, early on Monday. The altcoin has sustained above the psychologically important level of $0.60 amidst developments in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit.
Week ahead: Powell and Lagarde are back in the spotlight
The Bank of Canada is centre stage on Wednesday and are anticipated to stand firm at 5.0% this week. Year-over-year headline inflation cooled to 2.9% in January (down from the 3.4% jump in December), marking its lowest rate since June of 2023.